Preston North End manager Ryan Lowe will have the majority of his squad available for Friday night's trip to Swansea City.

The Lilywhites are aiming to head into Christmas with three points and bounce back from last weekend's drubbing against Watford. Long term absentee Emil Riis remains sidelined for the visitors, but Liverpool loan man Calvin Ramsay could return to the squad.

On the challenge ahead, Lowe said: "We are still expecting good players, for Swansea. They are still going to play football, because that's what the club wants and is what the fans want. Alan (Sheehan) has obviously taken over as caretaker and is putting his own little stamp on it - making changes in formation and personnel.

"But, any game in the Championship, away from home, is a tough encounter and that is what we are expecting. We've got to make sure we focus on us and it'll be about what we do. If we turn up and do the good things right, then we are a match for anyone in the division."

Here's our predicted PNE team for the game.

GK: Dai Cornell It's a bold prediction because it'd still be a surprise, given Freddie Woodman has always been stuck by. But, last Saturday was tough for the number one and if you're ever going to give Cornell - a former Swansea man - his chance, then it might just be here.

RCB: Jordan Storey Switched off for one of Watford's goals last weekend, but tends to be a steady Eddie and you'd expect him to start again in Swansea.

CB: Jack Whatmough It's a week where the squad will need to be utilised, but Whatmough probably deserves another go on Friday night. Could move over to right centre-back if Storey is dropped.