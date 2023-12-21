Preston North End predicted team vs Swansea City as Ryan Lowe's side look to bounce back
PNE head to south Wales for Friday night football in the Championship
Preston North End manager Ryan Lowe will have the majority of his squad available for Friday night's trip to Swansea City.
The Lilywhites are aiming to head into Christmas with three points and bounce back from last weekend's drubbing against Watford. Long term absentee Emil Riis remains sidelined for the visitors, but Liverpool loan man Calvin Ramsay could return to the squad.
On the challenge ahead, Lowe said: "We are still expecting good players, for Swansea. They are still going to play football, because that's what the club wants and is what the fans want. Alan (Sheehan) has obviously taken over as caretaker and is putting his own little stamp on it - making changes in formation and personnel.
"But, any game in the Championship, away from home, is a tough encounter and that is what we are expecting. We've got to make sure we focus on us and it'll be about what we do. If we turn up and do the good things right, then we are a match for anyone in the division."
Here's our predicted PNE team for the game.