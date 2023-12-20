Emil Riis

Preston North End striker Emil Riis will not return for Friday night's trip to Swansea City, as hoped.

The Lilywhites have been without the Dane for almost a whole year, having suffered his anterior cruciate ligament blow in early January. Riis went crashing into the advertising boards at Stoke City and hasn't featured since.

A return to action in September was said to be possible, but a further setback was dealt. And recently manager Ryan Lowe suggested the Watford or Swansea games would see Riis make his long awaited return, but it's now looking like 2024 for the number 19.

"Everyone is fit and raring to go, apart from Emil - who is fit and training but not up for selection just yet," said Lowe. "We had the lads in on Monday and it was more important we had a group session, rather than him playing in that (reserve) game. It just came a week too soon and we didn't really want to thrust him into that type of game. When he does play, it will be a game here at Euxton - so that we can monitor him.

"He's all fine; medically fine. He's still got to tick a few boxes, but he's training well, smashing balls in, scoring goals and opening out a bit. His legs are tired after training, because he's doing extras and they are the boxes we've got to tick - so hopefully he's not too far. I think the next three games will maybe come too soon, because it's thick and fast and training will be limited.

"In the new year, if we can get him some part - whether that's Sunderland or Chelsea or the one after that - then we will be pleased yeah. (Calvin) Ramsay is fit and available. He had Covid, so was a little bit out (for Watford) and the squad was the squad. We kept the squad we felt was probably needed and he just didn't make the squad, along with Greg (Cunningham).

