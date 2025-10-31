PNE make the trip down to Southampton this weekend

Sign up to our Preston North End newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Preston North End are back in action on Saturday as they face Southampton away from home.

Here’s everything manager Paul Heckingbottom had to say around the Saints in his pre-match press conference...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On Southampton winning one home game so far and their general struggles...

PH: “We saw Luton last year... it's a hard league, a tough league. I think what I will say about Southampton is that they've been performing really well in lots of aspects, and if we underestimate them, just because of where they find themselves in the league, we will get beat. They're a good side with good players.

“They will certainly be arguing that they should be on more points but likewise, there's a reason and you have to find a way, and that's what they'll be focusing on.But we certainly know and do not underestimate the team that we're coming up against. I've just got a feeling, the way it's been going, that the words people have been saying about them, they are going to prove everyone wrong aren't they?”

On being ready for a response from them...

PH: “They've not been brilliant all season, they'll be disappointed with certain things, but they've certainly done more than enough to win more games than they have. They've got dangerous players, players who can score goals, players who have scored goals at this level, and many players who were playing in the Premier League last year... big squad, good players. So we have to prepare for that.”

On Southampton’s undoings to date...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

PH: “Yeah, they're creating a lot, missing a lot, giving up a lot and at the minute, they're getting punished for what they're giving up and not being clinical at the other end. But like I said, we're preparing for Adam Armstrong... a player I know well. How many goals has he got at this level? Cam Archer, a player I know well... these are players who can score goals. Add that to the boys and the experience of being in the Premier League, they've got a really good squad.”

On ex-PNE loan star Cameron Archer’s form...

PH: “He didn't really start the season, did he? In and out. I saw him rock his ankle at Blackburn last weekend, had to come off. I think he's a great lad, a great kid and yeah, he's someone I enjoyed working with.”

On the importance of the right environment for him...

PH: “I think it is for everyone. But when you come out of the Premier League, it depends what narrative you can create really quickly and what environment you can create. So, yeah, coming into an unforgiving league where no-one's overly respectful, where they're not going to roll over because someone's just come out of the Premier League...

“Southampton understand that and feel that. And it can be an issue for teams who come down but generally, I know Luton last season, but generally you expect them to find the feet when they've got the calibre of players they have, and level off and start climbing. Hopefully, we can make sure that's not this weekend.”

On watching Saints in the flesh last weekend...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

PH: “Yeah, it's hard (to do often) because we generally play at the same times. Travelling, so you're spending a few hours in the car when now you can get the games (on a screen) - and so it's not really time effective. But when you're at the game you get a different feel for it because you get the atmosphere.

“You're watching it on a screen, you might see the tactical set-up. But you're not really getting a feel for the instructions from the side, the confidence of the players, the mood, the connection with the fans, all this type of thing which is important. So yeah, it does help when you can do it.”

On the identity and style of Will Still’s Southampton...

PH: “Well, they've been mixing because they're chasing results. So, he seems to have settled like a 3-4-3 the last few games, won away at Sheffield United and I think they've had good control in a lot of games. Even Bristol City when they got beat 3-1, Bristol hadn’t touched the ball for the first 20 minutes.

“I'm saying that now but again, when you're chasing results it wouldn't surprise me if it's totally different again against us this week, so we have to be prepared. And we are preparing for us and our performance, rather than setting up against a Southampton team that's been playing a certain way.”

On this Championship feeling especially tight...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

PH: “Yeah, Coventry have scored a lot of goals, played with a lot of energy, sort of started this season the way they left off on the second half of last season. I don't think that's a surprise. It's maybe a surprise that other teams aren't up there with them, but I welcome it, I think it's a good league to be involved in. The margins are finer than ever and it certainly makes for a good spectacle. No-one could probably pick it at this point.”

Your next PNE read: AFC Bournemouth man reflects on early Preston North End blow and big progress since