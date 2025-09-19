PNE face Derby County away from home this weekend... manager Paul Heckingbottom discussed the Rams in his pre-match press conference on Thursday

What do you anticipate from Derby, who got their first win last weekend?

“Tough game, regardless of what's happening, it'll be tough,” said Heckingbottom, to BBC Lancashire. “They've already shown last weekend, Ipswich, Bristol at home, that they're more than comfortable to just hang in games as well and get results. That straight away tells me this is going to be a tough game, because they have got more than that as well.

“They've recruited and really changed the squad, put a lot of firepower in as well at the top end of the pitch. It's going to be a really, really tough, really competitive game. We have to make sure that we're trying to bring our best and cause them as many problems as possible, whilst dealing with them and their threat.

“And a big thing, like I said, if we are playing our best, they find ways to stay in the game, they 100% do. I look at them when we played them there last year, that sort of quality has not gone anywhere. I felt we were in total control in the first half but didn't really cause them enough problems.

“Second half, five minutes, straight after half-time, a couple of set plays, lots of balls in our box and we are 2-0 down. Then we huffed and puffed and had all the ball again, but they defended their box very well and they've not lost that quality. And like I said, John's added a lot more then at the top end of the pitch.”

Are Derby a bit you know what's coming, but it’s another thing stopping it?

“Yeah and you look again, statistically, they're not creating much,” said Heckingbottom. “They're not doing but yet they've scored a lot of goals which again, comes from set plays, comes from the type of chance they create.

“Yeah, I think you've hit the nail on the head there and they're not pretentious enough to just think it's about style as well. Like I said, they're willing to just dig in and do whatever it takes to try and win. We have to make sure we bring that because I think we're very good at that as well. Hopefully, we're better at it than them on Saturday.”

It’s a good place to play, you'd love to give your fans a Saturday away game to remember?

“Yeah, I think the atmosphere will be good,” said Heckingbottom. “Listen, there's lots of things I want to say about this game and how I see it and what I think is really, really important. Not a lot of it I'll share with you guys but yeah, it's going to be a really tough game. I'm looking forward to seeing how we deal with certain things and cope with certain things - one I think we'll learn a lot from.”

Is John Eustace someone you know, that you’ve come across? I guess you look at him and think he's got a good amount of Championship experience behind him?

“Yeah, he's sort of developed a way of playing,” said Heckingbottom, to BBC Lancashire. “Birmingham, same qualities, very well organised. Blackburn the same, and he’s brought those qualities to Derby. Another telling thing is I think the characters that he tries to bring in... players he knows, players who understand how he wants to play and he's been able to do that this summer.”