Will Keane celebrates scoring the opening goal with team-mates Brad Potts and Kaine Kesler Hayden | CameraSport - Rich Linley

Paul Heckingbottom will learn a lot about his PNE squad over the next few months

Paul Heckingbottom has stressed the importance of the squad, since his appointment as Preston North End manager.

The former Barnsley and Sheffield United boss wants a group of 20 players, competing fiercely for a spot in the team. But, who right now makes the 47-year-old’s strongest XI? Heckingbottom is used to playing a back three, as PNE have done for the last two-and-a-half years.

Preston were impressive, in the first game of the new manager’s reign. Heckingbottom had spoken about making PNE more dynamic, within the wing-back system, and that was on show against Luton. Longer term, though, it would not be a surprise to see the Lilywhites change their shape more frequently.

North End have already been quite fluid in that regard, during games - at Oxford, the Lilywhites shifted to a back four, without the ball. At the moment, Preston look set to stick by the back three - given the defenders at Heckingbottom’s disposal and recruitment over the last few seasons.

However, with wingers Jeppe Okkels and Josh Bowler now in the building, as well as versatile full-back Kaine Kesler-Hayden, PNE should not be as wedded. The hope with Okkels and Bowler, of course, will be that they force their way into the side and shine.

Which means that North End’s ‘strongest’ XI, right now, could well look very different a few months down the line - and certainly once January has passed. As the season progresses, you would expect to see Heckingbottom really start to evolve the team.

In defence, Liam Lindsay has been the most consistent performer over the last couple of seasons - but has very rarely been tested in a back four. Jack Whatmough and Jordan Storey are more experienced in that regard, though it is difficult to see those two forging a partnership. Can Kian Best force his way in?

Midfield competition is fairly strong. The return of Ali McCann will certainly push captain Ben Whiteman and summer signing Stefan Thordarson - who has all the vibes of a class act. Sam Greenwood has made a positive impression on Heckingbottom, and was rewarded with a start at the Kassam Stadium.

Therefore, the onus is now on Mads Frokjaer and Duane Holmes to do the same. In attack, Emil Riis and Will Keane have Milutin Osmajic looking to dislodge them in the team. The Montenegrin will need to take his chance when it comes along.

PNE’s strongest XI now: Woodman; Storey, Lindsay, Hughes; Potts, Whiteman, Thordarson, Kesler-Hayden, Frokjaer, Keane, Riis.

PNE’s potential future strongest XI: Woodman; Kesler-Hayden, Storey, Lindsay, Best, Whiteman, Thordarson, Bowler, Frokjaer, Okkels, Osmajic.