Preston North End team news ahead of Birmingham City as Emil Riis comes in to start

Captain Alan Browne and last season’s top scorer Emil Riis come in, in place of Ched Evans and Ben Woodburn.

Woodburn picked up an ankle injury in the midweek win over Coventry City, and was replaced by Browne on the night.

Riis comes in having scored the winning goal against the Sky Blues, in a 1-0 win.

Preston North End's Emil Riis scores against Coventry City.

Freddie Woodman continues in goal, with Jordan Storey, Liam Lindsay and Greg Cunningham continuing in the defence. Should PNE keep a clean sheet they will equal an English football record.

Ben Whiteman remains the only player to have started every single game of the season for North End, partnered with Browne and Ali McCann who gets back to back starts.

Brad Potts starts at right wing back and Robbie Brady is at left wing back. Riis comes in up front, looking for two goals in two games, with Troy Parrott alongside him searching for his first league goal of the campaign.

Mikey O’Neill comes in on the bench, for Woodburn who drops out of the squad.

PNE Starting XI: Woodman, Storey, Lindsay, Cunningham, Potts, Whiteman, Browne, McCann, Brady, Riis, Parrott.

PNE Subs: Cornell, Bauer, Fernandez, Johnson, Ledson, O'Neill, Evans.

Birmingham City Starting XI: Ruddy, Colin, Sanderson, Trusty, Roberts, Graham, Bielik, Bacuna, Chong, Hogan, Deeney.