PNE signed three new players in the transfer window

Preston North End manager Paul Heckingbottom added Lewis Gibson, Jayden Meghoma and Ryan Porteous to his squad in the transfer window.

Those three will replace departing loan man Josh Bowler and loaned out duo Jeppe Okkels and Layton Stewart in PNE’s 24-man squad through to the rest of the season. The Lilywhites occupy 15th spot in the Championship table after 30 games; seven points off sixth and 10 off the final relegation spot.

So, Paul Heckingbottom’s side will not be looking too far ahead with the odds of a mid-table finish strong as things stand. For that reason this weekend’s FA Cup fourth round clash at home to Wycombe Wanderers is a game Preston should be even more desperate to win.

Paul Heckingbottom with his players | CameraSport - Dave Howarth

North End have been hit with a few injuries in recent weeks with captain Ben Whiteman and first-choice defender Jordan Storey both set for a spell on the sidelines. Will Keane and Robbie Brady were also absent from last week’s Lancashire derby at Blackburn Rovers.

There are still options at Heckingbottom’s disposal, with his three mid-season window recruits set to play a central role for the remainder of the campaign. With a trip to Norwich City following the Wycombe cup clash, the question is - what is the best XI available to the PNE manager right now?

Of course, there is the caveat of every game in the Championship throwing up different challenges and requiring different profiles to step in and perform. Heckingbottom has certainly taken that flexible, pragmatic approach this season. Nonetheless, here is what we’ve gone for...

Starting XI

GK: Freddie Woodman

The number one’s future remains up in the air given his contract expires this summer. But, he will continue between the sticks for the rest of this season. Woodman’s performances after the turn of the year have been solid enough and he’s been PNE’s first choice ever since signing in the summer of 2022.

RCB: Ryan Porteous

Heckingbottom has been open about the back three/wing-back system suiting PNE’s squad best. With Storey out injured a move for Porteous suggests that spot is probably his for the final 16 games. He will have to sit out of the Wycombe clash due to being cup tied but could make his debut at Norwich on Tuesday night. Jack Whatmough is better equipped for the central centre-back role. Porteous, while prone to the odd rash moment, should slot into this role with minimal fuss.

CB: Lewis Gibson

The permanent swoop for the Plymouth Argyle man already looks smart. Gibson, 24, has looked at home back there already for Preston. He is composed and assured but also aggressive in his defending, while comfortable with the ball at his feet. He could well prove to be one of Heckingbottom’s most important players at North End.

LCB: Andrew Hughes

The Welshman will be staying beyond this season and with Gibson having grabbed that central role in defence, it’s Hughes’ spot to lose at the moment. His availability over the last 18 months has improved and the number 16 is vastly experienced in the position.

RWB: Kaine Kesler-Hayden

Getting the Aston Villa man over to the right was something Heckingbottom wanted and that’s been the case in the last few weeks. Brad Potts has been solid for the last few seasons and will definitely play his part, but while Kesler-Hayden is at the club he’s going to be first choice out there. His one-v-one defending is excellent and he gets up and down with terrific speed and energy.

CM: Stefan Thordarson

With Whiteman out for several weeks the Iceland international is going to be relied on. It’s been an up and down first season for Thordarson but his technical ability is clear to see. The 26-year-old dropped into a deeper role in the recent win at Watford and performed well. His composure and awareness was missed at Ewood Park so Thordarson should get a good run in the side for the rest of the season.

CM: Ali McCann

PNE’s number eight has started every league game he’s been available for bar one. McCann has worn the armband on plenty of occasions and continues to be a key player in midfield for North End. He sets the tempo in there and when Preston are at the best he’s usually had a part to play in that, with his relentless energy and tenacity.

LWB: Jayden Meghoma

The teenager was brought in from Brentford to start and he wasted no time in making a strong impression, with that display at Vicarage Road. Meghoma’s high potential is obvious and he brings balance to Preston’s team.

CAM: Mads Frokjaer

The Dane has started most matches in the Championship this campaign. His influence on the team is evident; when Frokjaer is on his game Preston play better. More goals and assists is the aim for him to go to the next level in a North End shirt.

CAM: Sam Greenwood

The Leeds United loan man has dropped off a little bit in recent weeks but he’s been an important attacking player this season. Greenwood can create and score goals and his ability from set-pieces is at a high level. Frustrates at times but hard work is a guarantee.

ST: Milutin Osmajic

Emil Riis has two more league goals than him this season but Osmajic’s goal-to-minute and goal-per-shot figures are stronger. There is still room for improvement in the Montenegrin but the signs are that his all round game is getting better. The number 28 is relentless in his work off the ball.

Substitutues

1-9: Dai Cornell, Liam Lindsay , Jack Whatmough, Brad Potts, Robbie Brady, Ryan Ledson, Duane Holmes, Will Keane, Emil Riis.

With Storey and Whiteman on the sidelines it’s a fairly routine bench to pick, although Ched Evans’ contribution off the bench at Blackburn may well see him feature more in the final 16 games. Patrick Bauer is the one senior player to miss out but the German has been on the fringes of the squad for the last couple of years and will be moving on this summer. If Storey and Whiteman were to come back into the fold it would be interesting to see which two would drop out of the squad.