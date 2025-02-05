PNE added three new players to their squad in the transfer window

Preston North End will soon submit their squad list following the close of the transfer window.

One space was left open after the shutting of the summer window. Now, PNE must resubmit their squad for the rest of the 2024/25 season. Eight of the players included have to be ‘homegrown’ - which has not been an issue for the Lilywhites previously.

One ‘club developed’ player has to be named but they can go in the Under-21 section of the list. U21 players do not count towards the total but loan players, irrespective of age, do. So, North End will need to include teenage loan man Jayden Meghoma as well as new loanee Ryan Porteous.

Jeppe Okkels, Kian Best, Layton Stewart and Kitt Nelson have all gone out on loan for the rest of the season so may well be omitted. Josh Bowler’s spell at Preston was cancelled by mutual agreement last week and Finlay Cross-Adair is no longer at North End, having been named in the September list.

Last season’s resubmitted squad lists were published on February 8, one week after the transfer window closed. As the below list shows, PNE should have one space left free even with every first team player - who isn’t out on loan - included.

Preston North End’s expected squad list

Goalkeepers: Freddie Woodman, Dai Cornell

Defenders: Kaine Kesler-Hayden, Jordan Storey, Lewis Gibson, Liam Lindsay, Andrew Hughes, Jayden Meghoma, Jack Whatmough, Ryan Porteous, Patrick Bauer

Midfielders: Brad Potts, Ben Whiteman, Ali McCann, Ryan Ledson, Mads Frokjaer, Stefan Thordarson, Duane Holmes, Robbie Brady, Sam Greenwood

Forwards: Milutin Osmajic, Emil Riis, Will Keane, Ched Evans

U21 players: James Pradic, Josh Seary, Kian Best, Kian Taylor, Noah Mawene, Kitt Nelson, Felipe-Rodriguez-Gentile