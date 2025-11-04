PNE head into the midweek round of fixtures sitting sixth in the table

Preston North End made it consecutive Championship wins with Saturday’s 2-0 victory at Southampton.

The Lilywhites scored their goals on 38 and 94 minutes, courtesy of Lewis Dobbin and Mads Frokjaer. They go into Wednesday night’s home clash with Swansea City looking to make it three on the spin.

Here’s what pundits had to say about the Lilywhites after the St Mary’s result...

Big belief from Bell

“I fancied them to go and win there,” former Accrington Stanley assistant Jimmy Bell told BBC Lancashire. “There is just something about North End this season... a resilience, a belief, a desire to do well. Couple that with really good forwards who can turn a game on its head. They’ve done really well.

“The manager has got the bit between his teeth. There is a hunger, a desire and there is just something about Preston this season that is different, to me, than the last ten seasons. I know they have been in this position over the last ten seasons but I just feel as though this could be a big season for them, especially after what happened last year.

“The players are putting their bodies on the line, doing absolutely everything to get results. The goalkeeper, as we said before, has been magnificent this season. There seems to be a belief that something big might happen this season. I will say that very quietly and it might come back to bite me, but that is my belief and feeling I am getting coming out of Preston North End.”

“Confident and coherent.”

“Was this a surprise?” said Not The Top 20 podcast co-host, Ali Maxwell. “I don’t think many Championship observers would say that it was. The game plan was relatively obvious for Preston, and that’s not to take anything away from the way they executed it. Hold their shape away from home, let them have the ball, don’t give them any easy opportunities and let them come on to you.

“The main thing, from a Southampton point of view at the moment, is to keep (Leo) Scienza quiet. Apart from one shot in the first half, Preston did that better than most teams have done recently. Then, get excited when you win the ball back because opportunity to break quickly against Southampton tends to bear fruit. It did so here.

“In the second half, with a lot of pressure on the Southampton team - a home fan base incredibly unhappy and making their feelings heard - they did have to ask Daniel Iversen to make one of the most sensational saves of the season so far. That is not one of the most sensational saves of the season so far, just within his own collection.

“This one was quite remarkable. Preston did this without a number of first team players, who were out injured. It was very clear that everyone knew their roles. The motivation level of this Preston side is very, very clear to see watching them. They are confident and they are coherent across all parts of the pitch.

“You cannot say that about Southampton and quite a lot of other teams in the Championship at the moment. Most of this season, basically, seems to have been a bit of a Heckingbottom masterclass. Preston have beaten Ipswich, Leicester and Southampton - down from the Premier League. Them winning games is no longer a surprise.”

