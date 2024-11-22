Preston North End faithful's concern over club direction as Deepdale atmosphere and fan engagement rated

By George Hodgson
Published 22nd Nov 2024, 18:00 GMT

The Lancashire Post asked PNE supporters to give their views in a big mid-season survey

Preston North End supporters have had their say on the Deepdale atmosphere, fan engagement and the direction of the club.

Last week, the Lancashire Post ran a big mid-season survey for fans to take part in - asking questions on a range of topics to do with the Lilywhites. In total, 1,200 responses have been received and the third and final batch of results are now available.

You can find them below...

Most common answers of 5/10 and 6/10 here, with 7/10 and 4/10 the next most popular responses.

1. What would you rate the match day experience at Deepdale this season?

Most common answers of 5/10 and 6/10 here, with 7/10 and 4/10 the next most popular responses. | Lancashire Post

Quite a divided response, with no more than 20 per cent of voters going for the same number. However, very few have gone for anything greater than 6/10.

2. How would you rate the atmosphere at Deepdale this season?

Quite a divided response, with no more than 20 per cent of voters going for the same number. However, very few have gone for anything greater than 6/10. | Lancashire Post

A similar story here.

3. What would you score fan engagement at PNE?

A similar story here. | Lancashire Post

For some reason, all the options have not loaded. But, safe standing and cheaper food and drink are the two front runners - with 57% and 55.6% respectively. Supporters could choose multiple answers here. Improved catering quality is 44.5%, different half-time entertainment 41.2%, more going on outside the ground 33.7% and pre-match song selection 28.4%.

4. What changes would you like to see on match day at Deepdale?

For some reason, all the options have not loaded. But, safe standing and cheaper food and drink are the two front runners - with 57% and 55.6% respectively. Supporters could choose multiple answers here. Improved catering quality is 44.5%, different half-time entertainment 41.2%, more going on outside the ground 33.7% and pre-match song selection 28.4%. | Lancashire Post

