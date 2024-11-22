4 . What changes would you like to see on match day at Deepdale?

safe standing and cheaper food and drink are the two front runners - with 57% and 55.6% respectively. Supporters could choose multiple answers here. Improved catering quality is 44.5%, different half-time entertainment 41.2%, more going on outside the ground 33.7% and pre-match song selection 28.4%.