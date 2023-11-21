The rumour mill is churning out the names of Preston and their Championship rivals with the January transfer window just around the corner

Attention is starting to turn to the January transfer window

With the January transfer window on the horizon, it’s only natural for the rumour mill to start kicking into gear.

In fairness, Preston North End boss Ryan Lowe hasn’t been linked with many potential signings to date, with Hammarby centre-back Nathaniel Adjei one of very few to emerge.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Preston North End newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Slowly but surely, they will emerge, though - not just for Preston but for the rest of teams competing in the Championship. But what are the latest rumours doing the rounds and who have the Lilywhites’ rivals been linked with.

Here’s the latest transfer gossip that’s caught our eye…

Foxes in the hunt for Denmark under-21 ace

Leicester - the only team to inflict a home defeat on PNE this season - are reportedly keen to bolster their promotion hopes with a move for Bodo/Glimt rising-star Albert Gronbaek.

The Championship leaders have been linked with a move for the attacking midfielder, with reports claiming Foxes boss Enzo Maresca is a big admirer of a player who registered 14 goals and eight assists in 46 Norwegian top-flight appearances last term.

Gronbaek also has four goals and an assist in this season’s Europa Conference League, ensuring he’s someone who is starting to appear on many clubs’ radars.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Indeed, Leicester aren’t the only ones credited with an interest in the Denmark under-21 international. Galatasaray and Lille are also reportedly keen. Meanwhile, MLS side FC Charlotte are apparently willing to pay up to 8m euros for Gronbaek.

Spurs keen on Sunderland youngster

Preston’s New Year’s Day hosts, Sunderland, could face a battle to keep hold of emerging talent Jobe Bellingham in January.

According to various reports, the 18-year-old’s performances at the Stadium of Light this season are attracting huge interest at home and abroad.

The likes of Real Madrid - where older brother Jude plays - have been linked. Meanwhile, closer to home, Spurs are believed to be keeping a very close eye on the midfielder, who only joined the Black Cats from Birmingham in the summer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Since then, Bellingham has started every Championship game for Tony Mowbray’s side this season - including Sunderland’s 2-1 defeat at Deepdale on August 12.

According to Football Insider, the £1.5m buy is on their radar, with Yves Bissouma and Pape Matar Sarr set for Africa Cup of Nations duty in January, while Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and Giovani Lo Celso face uncertain Spurs futures.

In addition, the influential James Maddison is currently out with an ankle injury and is not expected back until the new year.

Southampton in striker search

Keen to close the gap on the Championship leaders and move clearer of fifth-placed Preston, Southampton are being linked with a move for Austrian striker Maximilian Entrup.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

According to one Austrian publication, Saints scouts will take in Austria’s game with Germany tonight as they continue to monitor the 26-year-old.

The TSV Hartberg forward has been in eye-catching form this season, with 11 goals and 11 assists to his name in all competitions to date.