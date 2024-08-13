Ali McCann (R) is doubtful for Preston North End ahead of their Carabao Cup clash with Sunderland. | CameraSport - Dave Howarth

Preston North End begin life without Ryan Lowe as they host Sunderland at Deepdale in the first round of the Carabao Cup.

It was announced on Monday morning that Lowe would be departing the club after a mutual agreement. He was engaged in a four-hour discussion with director Peter Ridsdale on Sunday, and he had decided that he could no longer take the club forward, and handed in his resignation.

In the short-term, PNE have assembled a three-man management team which will consist of Mike Marsh, Peter Murphy and Ched Evans. They will oversee the next two games at least, beginning tonight against the Black Cats, and then against Swansea City at the weekend.

Lowe's one and only game this season was a 2-0 defeat to Sheffield United on Friday night. A heavily deflected strike from Oliver Arblaster opened the scoring before Gustavo Hamer doubled their lead just before the hour mark and PNE could not muster up a response.

As for Sunderland, they began their season with a 2-0 victory, defeating Cardiff City in South Wales. Luke O'Nien scored with a header to put the Wearside club in front and then Jack Clarke made sure of the victory with a late effort.

Both sides now meet in the Carabao Cup for the first time since 1995. The two have been Championship rivals for the past few seasons, but the last meeting between the two in this competition was a 3-2 win for Sunderland 29 years ago. In the Championship last season it was a win apiece with PNE winning 2-1, and then on New Year's Day, Sunderland won 2-0.

Here’s the latest injury and team news ahead of kick-off.

Preston North End team news

Ali McCann was not amongst the substitute's on Friday as he contends with a calf issue. McCann resumed training last week after missing a period of pre-season, but will now have to play catch-up with his own mini schedule.

Layton Stewart is in a similar position to McCann, where former boss Lowe said he had some catching up to do. He like McCann wasn’t in the match day squad and is doubtful.

Freddie Woodman was a worry prior to kick-off on Friday after dealing with a muscle injury in pre-season, but he started the whole game. As it is a cup competition, deputy goalkeeper David Cornell might be afforded an opportunity.

Doubt: Ali McCann and Layton Stewart.

Sunderland team news

Centre-back Daniel Ballard is currently out with an injury picked up during pre-season. He's due to take part in light training later this week, but will miss the next couple of games but isn't too far away from first team action.

Ian Poveda joined on a free transfer after his summer exit from Leeds United. He might feature in the squad according to the Sunderland Echo but he is not likely to feature.

Jenson Seelt suffered a serious knee injury in March and was forced to undergo an operation which would put him out for between six to nine months. He's said to be making good progress in his recovery but isn't under consideration for a return. Niall Huggins is another player that has a serious knee injury and he is expected to return either at the end of this year or the start of 2025.

Doubt: Ian Poveda. Out: Dan Ballard, Jenson Seelt and Niall Huggins.