Preston North End striker Sean Maguire rues missed opportunities

Maguire had the best chances of the game, both coming inside the first 45 minutes.

PNE ended the first half well, with the Irishman striking the crossbar before narrowly missing the target with another chance shortly after.

Frankie McAvoy’s men had their chances to win the game – aside from Maguire’s attempts, Emil Riis was played through on goal but failed to capitalise, and Sepp van den Berg also had a couple of opportunities.

Sean Maguire battles with Rob Atkinson in the air

“Truthfully, it probably wasn’t a fair result,” Maguire said.

“On the basis of the game and chances created and big chances we probably came out on top. I thought first half, we were excellent.

“Myself included, we had some big opportunities which we didn’t put away.

“In the second half I thought it was 50/50, they had us on the ropes towards the end of the game.

“There were tired bodies out there but I thought we did enough to win the game.

“If you don’t win the game, don’t lose it and that’s what we did today.”

The 27-year-old has been bright in recent games, linking well with Riis as a pair.

Maguire looked dangerous throughout the game but is happy enough to take a point as a hectic month begins.

He said: “I know when Daniel Johnson gets his head up on the half turn, especially in the final third, he likes me looking for those little darts.

“The second one where I’ve flashed it across goal, I kind of got stuck in two minds between taking a shot or picking someone out.

“Unfortunately it went just past the post.

“It would be frustrating if I wasn’t getting into those areas and creating chances.

“It was frustrating not to get a goal today but I thought overall the team did well.

“It’s a tough place to come and I know we have a good record against Bristol City and we’re disappointed overall because of the way we played.