Preston North End striker Sean Maguire pushing for a start against Millwall on Good Friday

Maguire came off the bench late in the first half to join forces with Archer after Emil Riis had been substituted complaining of soreness in the hamstring.

Riis was injured giving PNE the lead, with Archer scoring the second goal soon after half-time.

In a lively second half show, Maguire twice set up good chances for Archer and created an opportunity for Alan Browne too.

Preston North End' striker Sean Maguire in action against Queens Park Rangers at Deepdale

Maguire himself had the chance to score when an Archer shot was pushed out by goalkeeper Murphy Mahoney but the Irishman put the rebound straight at Mahoney.

North End manager Ryan Lowe said: “When Emil went off we had options in Josh Murphy and Scott Sinclair, as well as Sean.

"I just felt Sean could link-up well with Cameron and it would allow Cameron to stay on the shoulder and run in behind.

Preston North End striker Cameron Archer celebrates scoring his side's second goal with team-mate Sean Maguire

"That worked well I thought, Cameron got a goal and Sean was lively.

"Sean could have scored, he tried to go through the keeper’s legs and it got blocked.

"He’s like a lot of the lads, trying hard to make an impression. It can be tough when you have to wait for a chance but when it comes along, players have to take that chance.

"Opportunities do come around, Brad Potts was ill for the game so Ali McCann got a start.

"Sean came on for Emil, we brought Josh Murphy on in the second half, then Mikey O’Neill got on at the end.

"I wanted to give Mikey longer but with how the game was, it wasn’t to be.”

Maguire could be needed to start against Millwall on Good Friday depending on the news from the treatment room.

If there is a strain in Riis’ hamstring, that could take time to get right. North End were already without Ched Evans who suffered a toe injury in the defeat at Derby County and missed the Blackpool and QPR wins.

Maguire’s last start was in the FA Cup at Cardiff City in January, with him last starting in the Championship in Lowe’s first game in charge against Barnsley.