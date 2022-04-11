Preston North End manager has no doubt that Emil Riis was the scorer of the opening goal against Queens Park Rangers

Riis saw his 43rd minute opener in the 2-1 victory at Deepdale given as a Jimmy Dunne own goal.

His flick from an Andrew Hughes did come off Dunne but PNE manager Lowe thought it was on target to start with and so should go down as Riis’ 18th goal of the season.

The Danish striker pulled up as he started to celebrate the goal, complaining of soreness in the hamstring, with that proving to be his last contribution to the action before giving way to Sean Maguire.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Preston North End striker Emil Riis celebrates with Andrew Hughes after opening the scoring against Queens Park Rangers at Deepdale

Lowe told the Lancashire Post: “We will give Emil the goal but let’s just hope he’s not on a goal bonus!

"It was a great run across the defender, a great touch and a great cross from Hughesy.

"We had worked on getting in positions to cross like that in training on Friday and it showed what can be achieved.

"For me, that was Emil’s goal. We’ll wait and see what the scan shows with the injury.”

Preston North End manager Ryan Lowe congratulates Cameron Archer after he is substituted in the closing minutes of the victory over Queens Park Rangers

Cameron Archer made it 2-0 early in the second half with the seventh goal of his PNE loan spell, before Andre Gray netted a consolation from the penalty spot in stoppage-time.

Lowe conceded his side had been way off their best in the opening half-hour, suggesting that had been a result of the come down after the highs of the derby win over Blackpool.

The second-half performance was much better in a contest which became very open but ultimately delivered a third home victory on the spin.

"It was a little bit lethargic to start with,” said Lowe.

"I tried to get across to the lads that the reason they were running harder and looking a bit tired was down to the fact they were giving the ball away a lot and having to chase it.

"They are good lads and on the same page, so when we spoke to them at half-time they understood it.

"I thought in the second half we should have scored more goals, if we had gone and got three, four or even five, that would have been great.