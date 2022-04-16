Preston North End striker Sean Maguire makes no excuses after Millwall miss

Murray Wallace opened the scoring for PNE, turning the ball into his own net. Greg Cunningham released Daniel Johnson down the left and his low cross was turned in by the Lions’ no.3.

Wallace however was on hand to score at the other end before half time, his powerful header finding the top corner.

North End started the game the brighter of the two sides but could not make it pay fully, only scoring once.

Preston North End's Sean Maguire battles with Millwall's Murray Wallace.

It gave the visitors a chance to get back into as they did and then the game began to open up.

“I thought we started the game pretty well and got our goal,” Maguire started.

"We cut them open and made a few opportunities in the first half. On another day we could be going in two or three up.

"We talked before the game about where most of Millwall's goals and chances come from and that's aerial threats - and that's where they score from. The ball is flung into the box and the guy has risen above everyone and scored.

"It's a frustrating game, it feels more like a loss in the dressing room because I think we had the better of the chances.

"We've got to take the positives from the game, it's seven points from nine. From a disappointing loss at Derby to two home wins on the bounce and then today it probably should have been three from three. We'll take it and move on.”

The Irishman was presented with a chance to put North End ahead in the second half with the score at 1-1, he played a one-two with strike partner Cameron Archer before Bartosz Bialkowski’s leg stopped what, in the end, was a tame effort at goal.

Maguire had a bright game with a few chances falling his way, though he could not convert.

The 27-year-old certainly does not go easy on himself when it comes to chances he feels he should take.

He said: “When we got the ball down and played I thought we looked threatening and created a lot of chances.

"There was obviously the one where I've dropped in, played it to Cam and got it back and was stretching for it.

"There's no excuse, I should be putting the ball in the back of the net.

"Overall, I was pleased with the individual performance but I've still had a couple of chances and I'm walking away with no goals.

"Even when I came off I was kind of second guessing myself whether to have let it go past my body and hit it with my left foot, but if I did that the defender could have come across and blocked it.

“I was stretching for it but even for the ‘keeper, it wasn’t really a good save because it’s down to his left hand side.