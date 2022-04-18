Preston North End striker Sean Maguire focusing on progress as Fulham Championship decider looms

Lowe was appointed in Decemeber and has made huge chances to the club since making the move north from Plymouth Argyle.

One of the biggest changes has been the style of play and his desire to control possession, something which Maguire is enjoying.

PNE were left frustrated on Good Friday as they drew 1-1 with Millwall, despite having the better of the chances.

Preston North End's Sean Maguire battles with Millwall's Murray Wallace on Good Friday.

They now look towards the daunting challenge of champions elect Fulham at their home ground on Tuesday, 7:45pm, with the Cottagers having lost their last two.

“We definitely feel the progress, without a doubt,” Maguire said.

"At the end of the day, journalists, fans, managers, players, we all watch the same game and we can see how much we've progressed under the gaffer.

"We're playing a totally different style of football and it is really affecting us in a positive way.

Sean Maguire and Cameron Archer after the latter's goal against Queens Park Rangers.

"Look at the chances we created on Friday - looking back we're disappointed against a team that are really hard at times and physical.

"It's difficult to stand here and just talk about negatives with us not winning on Friday but we have to look at the last couple of months and the bigger picture.”

Maguire had been sidelined with an ankle injury but has come back in to feature in PNE’s last two games, starting against Millwall.

There was a bit of anxiety over the timing of the injury for the Irishman but his focus is now building on his fledgling partenrship with Cameron Archer andfinishing the season strong – starting with the trip to the league leaders.

He said: “I've been enjoying the last couple of games. Linking up with Cam, linking up with the three guys in midfield. I'm really enjoying the way the manager has us playing.

"I had that spell of being injured for six weeks when the manager was only three or four weeks into the job but now I can show what I can do.

“Cam knows when I drop I force the centre half to come with me and if they don't come with me then I'm getting the ball on the half turn and creating chances. It's a joy to play with him.

"I know there are four games left, two home games and two away games. We don't want the season to fizzle out by any means.

"We want to finish with as many points as possible and as high up in the table as possible.

"We have a tough game with Fulham away but I think teams like that can really suit us. We're really looking forward to that one.”

“Coming up against a team like Fulham, who are top of the league and full of confidence, they obviously know they're going up.

"It means we'll be going there looking to win the game - I know they played Coventry City there last week and lost, we'll be going there full of confidence.

"Every game that comes up, we'll be going there trying to win the game.