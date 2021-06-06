Preston North End striker has Portsmouth chasing his signature

It had looked like Charlton would be his destination after a strong loan spell with the Addicks in the second half of last season.

But it is understood that Pompey have been granted permission to hold talks with the 27-year-old.

In terms of geography, a move to Portsmouth would be closer to Stockley’s home town of Poole.

Jayden Stockley scores for Preston North End against Birmingham City at Deepdale in October 2020

There is still much to be done with any proposed deal, so things won’t be finalised straight away.

As well as Pompey and Charlton, two other League One clubs have shown an interest in the frontman, believed to be Rotherham and Ipswich.

Having netted eight goals in half a season at Charlton, Stockley is an attractive proposition in League One.

What fee North End could get for him would be interesting.

It is unlikely they would get near to the £750,000 they paid Exeter City for Stockley in January 2018.

Somewhere around the £400,000 to £500,000 mark might be more realistic bearing in mind the current financial pressures in the EFL.

Stockley was among a group of players loaned out by North End last season.

Some will be returning to Euxton for pre-season training on July 1, others not.

Josh Earl and Josh Harrop will be back after playing for Burton Albion and Ipswich.

Neither got as much game time as they would have hoped for, Earl’s loan going the better of the pair.

The defender started seven games and came off the bench once for Albion.

Harrop started only three games for Ipswich and was used as a sub 12 times.

Ethan Walker will return after his loan with Carlisle United.

That loan was spread either side of him undergoing a shoulder operation, the teenage winger in the main being used from the bench.

David Nugent who spent the second half of the season at Tranmere, and Josh Ginnelly who had a season-long loan at Hearts, have both been released.

So too has Graham Burke who spent 18 months on loan with Shamrock Rovers and has agreed a permanent move there this summer.

Adam O’Reilly and Jack Baxter are currently on loan in Ireland with Waterford and Cork City respectively.