Preston North End still have work to do in the transfer market and time is running out

Although not one wishing to get involved in transfer activity in the hectic last knockings of the window, PNE manager Ryan Lowe will need to get stuck in if he is to continue to build on the momentum has built at the club since his arrival last December.

There has been an upward trajectory since the Liverpudlian’s arrival, his words, and actions, resonated with the fans immediately, his style of football was pleasing on the eye and the improvement in results were too.

Preston North End manager Ryan Lowe looks on at Cardiff.

That was followed by a strong start to the summer, tying up some signings quickly and the club’s fantastic early bird season card campaign that drew in nearly 12,000 supporters.

No matter what happens over the next few days, it will still be a good window for PNE, but it could so easily be a great one.

Freddie Woodman, Dai Cornell, Robbie Brady, Ben Woodburn, Troy Parrott and Alvaro Fernandez all look the part. The Lilywhites have not disappointed when it comes to the players they have brought in. Each adds something slightly different to the squad and have already proved their worth and quality.

But could it be another case of what might have been? With the former North End boss recently acquiring a new job, there has been plenty of talk of Alex Neil this week and lot of PNE fans still believe had he been allowed to sign a striker, he’d have had his team in the top six. North End fans are worried about deja vu.

Right now, it is clear that Preston have an inspiring manager, 12,000 season cards and hundreds travelling abroad for a pre-season game back that up.

It is also clear that they need two more for their squad, Lowe has said as much. PNE have shown so far this season they can mix it with anyone this season, but they do look just a little bit off.

Their biggest issue is creativity, they lack a spark, a moment of magic. There is no one in the team at the moment that is capable of dropping their shoulder and beating a man all ends up.

No one who could throw in a step over, go past their man and make things happen on their own.

That would be the ‘something out of nothing’ stiker that Lowe has spoken about in the past that you could argue was Cameron Archer last season, one chance, one goal and knows where the net is – the 1-0 win away at Peterborough United springs to mind.

It is also impossible to expect Brad Potts to play every minute this season at right wing back, he needs back up. Unfortuantely, off the back of the showing at Wolves, Matthew Olosunde is not that man.

A new right wing back could also bring a bit of flair and forward endeavour, with Potts the responsible workhorse for a tight game.