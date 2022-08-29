Preston North End boss looking to the positives after goalless draw with Cardiff City

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

For the first time this season in the Championship North End were completely off their game, and did not deserve anything more than the point they left South Wales with, which also probably flattered them.

They did however keep another clean sheet and extended their record breaking run to six in a row to start the season.

Preston North End manager Ryan Lowe applauds the fans at the final whistle.

Lowe said: “I do look at the positives and the clean sheet is great. I'm pleased for Fred [Woodman], he's got six clean sheets, it's phenomenal.

"It's just the offensive side of things, but having said that casting my mind back Emil [Riis] has had a great chance to square it to Ched [Evans].

"If you come out of here with a 1-0 win with one shot on target, I'd have taken that all day long.

"They'd have stopped talking about the goals. That wasn't the case.

"What I do know is that the lads are doing everything to try and score goals and today it just wasn't one of them.”

North End remain on the search for a goal, having netted just once in six.

Lowe will be looking back over Saturday’s game to find where it went wrong and to see if he can figure out a way to get his side scoring.

He said: “I hope it'll happen, I'd like to think it will. When you're creating chances, although today wasn't great in terms of shots on target.

"I don't think we did enough to get up to the top end of the pitch. We huffed and puffed a bit but the quality of the passes going up to the front men wasn't good enough, the quality of the pases in behind wasn't great.

"I'll watch it back on the way home [on Saturday] and I'll take the bits out of it. They need to make sure they watch it too because we'll debrief it on Monday for what we can do better.