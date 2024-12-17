PNE signed the midfielder from Silkeborg IF in the summer

Preston North End midfielder Stefan Thordarson believes he’s starting to show his best self on the pitch.

The Lilywhites paid a reported £800,000 to sign the Iceland international this summer, from Danish Superliga side Silkeborg IF. Since then, Thordarson has made 13 starts in all competitions and a further eight off the bench.

After recently being a substitute for four league games on the spin, though, Thordarson then started as many matches in a row. And, his performances against Stoke City, West Brom, Sheffield Wednesday and Cardiff City caught the eye.

Thordarson’s game time may have been up and down, but manager Paul Heckingbottom - who was not the person to sign him - has always spoken highly of the player. That has not been lost on the player, who is happy with how things are going at the moment.

“Yeah, I feel more comfortable, and more positivity when I get on the ball,” said Thordarson. “I try to show what I am all about and I feel like I’ve done that in the last couple of games. Coming off the bench and again, showing my quality, both defensively and on the ball.”

Thordarson arrived from the same league as team mate Mads Frokjaer, just one year later. The North End manager has discussed just how different the top Danish division is to the Championship, but always maintained that Thordarson has the tools to thrive in England. And being on the pitch, with Frokjaer, is something he definitely enjoys.

“Yeah, I think we are very similar playing styles,” said Thordarson. “We talk a lot of football on the outside, and at the training ground. We are good friends and we see each other really well on the pitch. He knows where I want to pass the ball and I know those places he likes to receive it. It’s a good partnership.”