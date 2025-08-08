Preston North End 2025/26 squad numbers confirmed as AFC Bournemouth man takes No.9 shirt
Preston North End’s season begins on Saturday and squad numbers for the upcoming campaign have now been confirmed.
AFC Bournemouth loan man Daniel Jebbison takes the No.9 shirt, left vacant by the departing Emil Riis. New goalkeeping duo Daniel Iversen and Jack Walton are No.1 and No.12 respectively, after the exits of Freddie Woodman and Ched Evans.
Former Sheffield Wednesday defender Pol Valentin is No.2 while fellow full back, Andrija Vukcevic is No.3 - last worn by last season’s loan man Jayden Meghoma. Striker Michael Smith stays with No.24, which he wore at Wednesday.
Thierry Small also stays as No.26, like at Charlton Athletic. It’s No.15 for midfielder Jordan Thompson and No.42 for centre-back Odel Offiah. A handful of youngsters have been given squad numbers, including Theo Carroll who takes No.20.
PNE 2025/26 squad numbers in full
1. Daniel Iversen
2. Pol Valentín
3. Andrija Vukčević
4. Ben Whiteman
6. Liam Lindsay
7. Will Keane
8. Ali McCann
9. Daniel Jebbison
10. Mads Frøkjær
11. Robbie Brady
12. Jack Walton
13. Dai Cornell
14. Jordan Storey
15. Jordan Thompson
16. Andrew Hughes
19. Lewis Gibson
20. Theo Carroll
22. Stefán Thórdarson
23. Jeppe Okkels
24. Michael Smith
26. Thierry Small
28. Milutin Osmajić
35. Noah Mawene
37. Li-Bau Stowell
42. Odel Offiah
44. Brad Potts
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.