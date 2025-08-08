Nine new players have joined PNE in the summer transfer window

Sign up to our Preston North End newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Preston North End’s season begins on Saturday and squad numbers for the upcoming campaign have now been confirmed.

AFC Bournemouth loan man Daniel Jebbison takes the No.9 shirt, left vacant by the departing Emil Riis. New goalkeeping duo Daniel Iversen and Jack Walton are No.1 and No.12 respectively, after the exits of Freddie Woodman and Ched Evans.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Former Sheffield Wednesday defender Pol Valentin is No.2 while fellow full back, Andrija Vukcevic is No.3 - last worn by last season’s loan man Jayden Meghoma. Striker Michael Smith stays with No.24, which he wore at Wednesday.

Thierry Small also stays as No.26, like at Charlton Athletic. It’s No.15 for midfielder Jordan Thompson and No.42 for centre-back Odel Offiah. A handful of youngsters have been given squad numbers, including Theo Carroll who takes No.20.

PNE 2025/26 squad numbers in full

1. Daniel Iversen

2. Pol Valentín

3. Andrija Vukčević

4. Ben Whiteman

6. Liam Lindsay

7. Will Keane

8. Ali McCann

9. Daniel Jebbison

10. Mads Frøkjær

11. Robbie Brady

12. Jack Walton

13. Dai Cornell

14. Jordan Storey

15. Jordan Thompson

16. Andrew Hughes

19. Lewis Gibson

20. Theo Carroll

22. Stefán Thórdarson

23. Jeppe Okkels

24. Michael Smith

26. Thierry Small

28. Milutin Osmajić

35. Noah Mawene

37. Li-Bau Stowell

42. Odel Offiah

44. Brad Potts

Your next PNE read: Paul Heckingbottom on Preston North End transfer challenge and current focus in the market