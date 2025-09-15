Confirmed: Preston North End's 25 man EFL squad list announced

The Football League have announced the 25-man squad lists of all member clubs

Preston North End’s 25-man squad for the Championship campaign has been confirmed after the close of the transfer window.

The Lilywhites will have to submit their squad again, once the January window shuts. For now, though, there are no surprises in the squad list with North End filling all 25 spots available.

EFL clubs do not have to include Under-21 players but loan men do count towards the total, with PNE having signed four players on temporary deals. Those are Alfie Devine, Harrison Armstrong, Lewis Dobbin and Daniel Jebbison.

Eight ‘homegrown’ players must be included, too. Those are players who were registered with an English or Welsh club, for three years, prior to their 21st birthday. Preston have 18 of those in total.

PNE’s squad

Goalkeepers: Daniel Iversen, Jack Walton, Dai Cornell

Defenders: Jordan Storey, Liam Lindsay, Lewis Gibson, Odel Offiah, Andrew Hughes, Pol Valentin, Andrija Vukevic

Midfielders: Ben Whiteman, Ali McCann, Jordan Thompson, Stefan Thordarson, Harrison Armstrong, Mads Frokjaer, Alfie Devine, Brad Potts, Robbie Brady, Thierry Small

Forwards: Milutin Osmajic, Lewis Dobbin, Michael Smith, Daniel Jebbison, Will Keane

Under-21 contracted players: James Pradic, Li-Bau Stowell, Kacper Pasiek, Josh Seary, Theo Carroll, Noah Mawene, Max Wilson, Kaedyn Kamara, Felipe Rodriguez-Gentile, Kitt Nelson

