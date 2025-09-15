George Hodgson’s talking points after PNE’s 2-2 draw against Middlesbrough

Plenty of encouragement

When you take the lead in the 88th minute of a match there is always disappointment not to get over the line. Boro, though, had asked big questions of Preston North End in the second half and, on the balance of play, were worthy of their point. You are never sure what to truly make of a team doing well after just four games, but Middlesbrough did resemble a side who will be a force this season.

The Lilywhites, therefore, could take pride away from the way they competed against Rob Edwards’ men. The signs are that North End will make Deepdale an incredibly tough place for opposition teams this season, which is exactly what it should be. PNE went about it in a way which supporters will always appreciate, too.

Preston were organised and compact at times, but didn’t just camp 11 men behind the ball; they looked to be aggressive. Manager Paul Heckingbottom expects his team to go toe-to-toe with every team in the league and there will be no suggestion, from him, of being unable to do that. That breeds an improved mindset and mentality, which we have seen this season against Leicester, Ipswich and Boro.

Quality in camp

There’s always a lot written and said about player trading, budget, transfers and more when it comes to PNE. Of course, there are big strides to be taken in that regard with Preston having had to negotiate the latest window in challenging circumstances. When it comes to this season’s squad, though, North End do have undoubted quality.

The loan market has once again played a big part - relying too heavily on it can be a concern but time and time again, it has come to the Lilywhites’ aid. It is probably something to accept and embrace at this stage; this campaign it has allowed Heckingbottom to add the likes of Alfie Devine, Lewis Dobbin and Harrison Armstrong.

Those are three serious players to have on board, all of whom will play a big part this season for North End. Other clubs will probably benefit in the long run but if Preston are to stand any chance of competing higher up the league, players of that calibre can only give them a better opportunity of doing so.

It’s not just those - permanent recruits have impressed so far too - but when you strike gold with Premier League loans the class is apparent straight away. Dobbin’s two finishes to date have been exceptional; the way he takes the ball in, glides and drives instantly has you engaged in the game. He is going to be a major contributor in attack.

Praise for Pol

Social media was awash with compliments for summer signing Pol Valentin, whom PNE snapped up on a free transfer from Sheffield Wednesday. The Spaniard continues to endear himself to the Deepdale faithful and looks to be growing with every performance.

Valentin plays with the heart, fight and passion that North End supporters love to see and he often gets into dangerous crossing positions down the right, with his driving runs on the outside. There was worry about losing last season’s Player of the Year in Kaine Kesler-Hayden. So far, Valentin has been a breath of fresh air.

Speaking about the Spaniard recently, the PNE boss said: “Yeah, loves football... (comes from a) footballing family. When we first spoke to him last year, really keen to come, liked the idea of it. When you are on about characteristics of the squad, that's the biggest thing for me.

“I’ve never signed a player without having spoken to them, because they need to understand us and know the expectations of coming here. It won't be an easy ride, you know? We expect the players to give everything but when everyone does that, everyone enjoys it anyway. So, yeah, he’s been a good addition.”

Light area exposed

Heckingbottom didn’t hide away from the fact he wanted another centre-forward in the summer, which PNE failed to add. Some of those concerns were softened with the additions of Dobbin, Devine and Armstrong, all of whom should be able to contribute goals and assists.

However, as the Preston boss pointed out himself on Saturday, the lack of strikers played a part. You do not necessarily need four centre-forwards, and at times you can probably get away with only having two if one is your talisman. One thing which is a problem, though, is when those two are Daniel Jebbison and Michael Smith - like last weekend.

Not because either are poor players, whatsoever. But, Heckingbottom clearly wants to always have a striker to bring off the bench - and Smith isn’t best suited to playing on his own. Preston’s boss went with Jebbison ahead of Dobbin and Devine on Saturday - speed and energy in abundance. When those three came off just after the hour, it left Smith as the lone striker.

Dobbin is still getting himself up to 100% match sharpness, having not played much league football since March. He should be able to operate in a front two in due course, but with Milutin Osmajic sidelined - along with Will Keane - it was a dilemma. North End were still minutes away from winning but we already knew the importance of Osmajic, and Saturday - the second game without him - proved it further.

