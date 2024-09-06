Preston North End leave free agent door open as 24-man squad confirmed
Preston North End’s 24-man squad has been confirmed, with the English Football League publishing all lists on its website.
The Lilywhites have left one space free, should they wish to dip into the free agent market from now until January - when the transfer window reopens. Clubs must name at least eight ‘homegrown’ players in their squad, which is not an issue for PNE. Under-21 players do not have to be registered, but loan signings do.
Clubs must also include one ‘club developed’ player - but it is believed they can stay in the U21 section. So, Preston still have one vacant spot, even with player-coach Ched Evans and defender Patrick Bauer - who has barely played for the last two seasons - registered. North End will go through to January with this squad, then another one will be submitted following the close of the next transfer window.
PNE’s official squad in full for 2024/25 *homegrown
1. Patrick Bauer
2. Josh Bowler*
3. Robbie Brady*
4. Dai Cornell*
5. Ched Evans*
6. Mads Frokjaer
7. Sam Greenwood*
8. Kaine Kesler-Hayden*
9. Duane Holmes*
10. Andrew Hughes*
11. Emil Riis Jakobsen
12. Will Keane*
13. Ryan Ledson*
14. Liam Lindsay
15. Ali McCann
16. Jeppe Okkels
17. Milutin Osmajic
18. Brad Potts*
19. Layton Stewart*
20. Jordan Storey*
21. Stefan Thordarson
22. Jack Whatmough*
23. Ben Whiteman*
24. Freddie Woodman*
1. Kian Best
2. Finlay Cross-Adair
3. Noah Mawene
4. Kitt Nelson
5. James Pradic
6. Felipe Rodriguez-Gentile
7. Josh Seary
8. Kian Taylor
