Preston North End x Spud Bros kit bound to split opinion but this is a positive step

PNE unveiled their home kit for the 2025/26 season on Wednesday - sponsored by SpudBros

Sometimes the answer is right in front of you. Time will ultimately tell if this particular collaboration is that for Preston North End, but the early signs are that it probably is. Hats off to the lads, whom have taken the jacket potato to places beyond anyone’s wildest dreams. It has been 24 hours of intense impressions and interaction online, with SpudBros pushing four million views from their Lilywhites-related TikTok posts.

Their home, staying true to the tram’s roots, is of course the Flag Market. But TikTok has been the machine for this phenomenal growth; as good as the food looks (still not tried one, apologies), this wouldn’t have taken off on its own. Preston isn’t short of strong lunch options, but Molly Mae-Hague isn’t driving to the city to try any others. Side note, the video of her discovering SpudBros has closed upon arrival is quite amusing.

Back to the point: original, authentic, relatable content, coupled with natural confidence in front of a camera and social media flair, goes a long old way in this day and age. The high-on-life duo have nailed it and not looked back. Of course, an awful lot of hard work has gone in too, and it would be wrong to suggest otherwise. In a world with lots not to like, there is romance to this handshake between football and food.

Inspiration in the city centre is far from in abundance but SpudBros can provide that for young people in particular. Have a vision; chase success. Intrigue around the deal itself is definitely there - how this got done, the finer details - and it would be great to shed as much light as possible on that, in time. For North End - a club whose marketing has come under fire - the benefits are obvious though.

This will get the football club - which if we’re honest won’t have been that interesting to anyone outside of the supporter base - in front of so many more eyes. As the chaps, and their ‘Spudfather’, said on BBC Lancashire on Thursday morning, this is all about building passion around Preston, and giving the Deepdale club exposure like never before. Potato sellers raising a Championship club’s profile? Correct... welcome to 2025.

The positive energy put into day one by the brothers, and subsequent reach, is just a glimpse into what SpudBros can bring to the table for PNE. This is 4.2 million TikTok followers versus 77 thousand, 1 million YouTube subscribers versus 21 thousand, 770 thousand Instagram followers versus 95 thousand. As far as the shop window goes, it’s a fast track ticket into it.

Clearly, the kit received a mixed reaction. It didn’t feel like a traditional football shirt on first viewing, but this isn’t a traditional link-up. The red and gold (just isn’t tangerine really, is it?) jumps out, but there are more important things to moan about. A few adults may opt against purchasing, but most likely get the goalkeeper or away shirt instead. Kids will love it; more non-PNE fans than ever should be keen.

PNE come in for their fair share of stick but this can be a good, positive, enjoyable thing. As should Saturday, with the launch day - all being well - the exact type of thing people have been crying out for at Deepdale. A bit of feel, a buzz, incentives for fans, food and drink, entertainment. Something going on; a reason to get over there. If the start is anything to go by there should be optimism about what’s to come. In the unknown may lie possibilities Preston would’ve never otherwise found.

