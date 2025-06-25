PNE players wearing the 2025/26 kit | Ian Robinson

Preston North End’s home kit for the 2025/26 season has been unveiled

Sign up to our Preston North End newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Preston North End supporters have delivered a mixed reaction to the club’s new kit, but sponsors SpudBros have come in for huge congratulations.

The jacket potato sellers, turned social media sensations, are the Lilywhites’ new front-of-shirt sponsors. Brothers Jacob and Harley Nelson launched in 2020 and have gone on to enjoy incredible success.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They have 4.2 million followers on TikTok, one million subscribers on YouTube and have just opened a SpudBros Express outlet in Soho, London. The Prestonians expressed their delight at linking up with their hometown club.

PNE fans react to 2025/26 kit

@sophiehoward92: Class sponsor 👍🏼 looking forward to seeing what else is to come, new ideas, exposure for the club…. @JoshGardy: LOVE the sponsor. Can't help but feel underwhelmed with the shirt design.

@youngtommo1: Not particularly interested in how the kit looks as I rarely buy one, more buzzing for the exposure SpudBros could potentially give us. @Krxptiicz: Could have at least been a blue logo

@Martin_Ryan23: NewReg, Enterprise, Tennents, Virgin Trains, 32Red all had red logos on the kit. You can’t except someone to change their brand when the main reason we’re doing this is due to their brand…

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

@iampav: The new home shirt looks great. Striking to highlight the floodlights. Welcome to @thespudbrothers. Great to have another local sponsor versus betting companies etc. Hopefully a successful partnership. 🤜🤛

@Katie_Cronin: Worst-kept secret in football 😅 but I think this is a lovely link-up. Can’t believe some fans are knocking the huge investment of a local firm in our club. Well done to all those who got this across the line & thanks to the @thespudbrothers for having faith in their local team.

@Ashbpne: 5/10 not a fan of the red. Design is decent if Spud Bros was in blue colour an easy 9/10. @prestonian1979: 8/10 but SpudBros in red lets it down. And £70 for a shirt is a lot. @gavinwillacy: Great deal. Horrible shirt. @TomG_pnefc: 10/15 years and it’ll be iconic, mark my words #pnefc

@CarlCharnley: 3/10. Personally I don’t like it think it looks like a Sunday league top. SpudBros should have been smaller and in blue. The black kit looks miles better. @MilliPne: I love it. This will end up an iconic shirt, and a moment in time when our fortunes changed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

@mattyfootyhd: I don’t have anything bad to say about this kit! The sponsor is literally their sponsor so why would it be any different. It stands out draws attention to the kit and the design itself is so good! 😍 As for the GK kit I think that’s the best we’ve had very clean.

@Budgie2697: Love the idea and glad to be partnered with an exciting up and coming local brand. But not a huge fan of the shirt. Sponsor would’ve looked a lot cleaner navy and the rest of the shirt is very meh. Hopefully the away is nicer. Still a cool move for the club though.

@WardyPne: Local business that's making big moves sponsoring their local club is a great thing for both sides. Both benefit from the deal & the community I'm sure will benefit too. Anyone with an issue with this would also ar-- lick betting sponsors.

@HParkz10: If the sponsor was blue I would love this shirt. But the massive splash of red just doesn’t really do it for me, like what castore have done but it just looks a bit meh.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

@RhysGates10: I actually kinda like the shirt. ESPECIALLY the goalkeeper shirt. But the home shirt i kind of actually like, yes its red but it’s decent! fair play @pnefc & @thespudbrothers

Your next PNE read: SpudBros react to Preston North End sponsorship