17 great photos of SpudBros and the Preston North End faithful at kit launch event - gallery

By George Hodgson
Published 30th Jun 2025, 12:13 BST
Updated 30th Jun 2025, 12:22 BST

PNE launched their SpudBros sponsored home and goalkeeper kits last weekend

Here is our photo gallery, courtesy of Michelle Adamson, from Saturday’s launch of the new Preston North End kit - sponsored by SpudBros!

Several first team players were in attendance to take photos with fans and even chip in with some help in the SpudBros tram.

Ben Whiteman, Lewis Gibson, Daniel Iversen, Andrew Hughes, Ali McCann, Dai Cornell and Liam Lindsay were all down at Deepdale.

In case you have missed it, our interview with Jacob and Harley Nelson - aka SpudBros - is available to read now, and you can also watch above!

1. Iversen in the tram!

Michelle Adamson

2. Passion

Michelle Adamson

3. Signed shirts!

Michelle Adamson

4. Andrew Hughes and Ben Whiteman in the tram!

Michelle Adamson

