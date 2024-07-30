SIX Preston North End fixtures moved for TV including Leeds United, Burnley and Sunderland

By George Hodgson
Published 30th Jul 2024, 16:27 BST
Sky SportsSky Sports
Sky Sports | DARREN STAPLES/AFP via Getty Images
Latest TV picks confirmed in the Championship

Six more Preston North End fixtures have been selected for Sky Sports broadcast and therefore moved.

Kick-off times have changed for the home matches against Coventry City, Sunderland and Leeds United this calendar year. The trip to Burnley has also had an alteration, while both fixtures against Sheffield Wednesday have been amended.

With PNE already on TV against Sheffield United and Blackburn Rovers - at home - it’s eight televised fixtures for Ryan Lowe’s side. The introduction of Sky Sports+ will see more EFL games than ever broadcast, during the 2024/25 season.

New Preston North End kick-off-times:

Burnley vs PNE: Saturday 5 October, 12.30pm KO

PNE vs Coventry City: Saturday 19 October, 12.30pm KO

PNE vs Sunderland: Wednesday 6 November, 8pm KO

Sheffield Wednesday vs PNE: Saturday 7 December, 12.30pm KO

PNE vs Leeds United: Saturday 14 December, 12.30pm KO

PNE vs Sheffield Wednesday: Sunday 29 December, 12.30pm KO

