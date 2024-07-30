SIX Preston North End fixtures moved for TV including Leeds United, Burnley and Sunderland
Six more Preston North End fixtures have been selected for Sky Sports broadcast and therefore moved.
Kick-off times have changed for the home matches against Coventry City, Sunderland and Leeds United this calendar year. The trip to Burnley has also had an alteration, while both fixtures against Sheffield Wednesday have been amended.
With PNE already on TV against Sheffield United and Blackburn Rovers - at home - it’s eight televised fixtures for Ryan Lowe’s side. The introduction of Sky Sports+ will see more EFL games than ever broadcast, during the 2024/25 season.
New Preston North End kick-off-times:
Burnley vs PNE: Saturday 5 October, 12.30pm KO
PNE vs Coventry City: Saturday 19 October, 12.30pm KO
PNE vs Sunderland: Wednesday 6 November, 8pm KO
Sheffield Wednesday vs PNE: Saturday 7 December, 12.30pm KO
PNE vs Leeds United: Saturday 14 December, 12.30pm KO
PNE vs Sheffield Wednesday: Sunday 29 December, 12.30pm KO
