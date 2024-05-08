Sky Sports

Football fans will be able to watch more EFL football than ever next season - courtesy of the soon-to-be launched Sky Sports+.

The new feature will become available in August - at no extra cost to Sky customers - and offer double the amount of live sport. Four times as many English Football League games will be shown, with every one of the 72 teams featured more than 20 times in the season. Every opening day game in the Championship, League One and League Two will be broadcast, too.

Sky Sports+ will be integrated into Sky TV, streaming service NOW and a revamped Sky Sports mobile app. There will be the capability to show up to 100 live events via concurrent streams, with more choice and an enhanced user experience. Live pause, rewind and recap features will all be available.

Jonathan Licht, Managing Director at Sky Sports, said: “Exceptional sport, covered in an innovative and compelling way, has been a big part of our history. With the introduction of Sky Sports+, we are now able to offer sport fans more choice and an even better experience when watching the live action, at no extra cost.

“For the first time, we will broadcast every game live from across the EFL on the opening weekend. It’s going to be a huge moment for football fans up and down the country and is a fitting way to kick off our ground-breaking new partnership with the EFL. And this is just the beginning; Sky Sports+ unlocks the potential for us to keep evolving and finding new ways to deliver brilliant sport to our customers.”