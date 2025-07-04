Preston North End v Middlesbrough chosen as Sky Sports announces live TV picks

PNE v Middlesbrough has been selected for live TV coverage

Sky Sports have announced details of their live TV picks up until the end of September

Sign up to our Preston North End newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Preston North End’s home game against Middlesbrough in September has been chosen for live Sky Sports TV coverage.

As a result, the match’s kick-off time has been brought forward, with the Deepdale match on Saturday, September 13, now due to be played at 12.30pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For those unable to attend that day, they can instead tune into the action via Sky Sports+

The decision comes as Sky Sports officially announced on Friday which Football League games it will be broadcasting live up until the end of September as part of its extensive coverage of the English game.

The announcement ensures PNE fans unable to attend some of the club’s early games of the new season can still see them in league action on two occasions before the end of September, with the opening match of the season at QPR on Saturday, August 9, also to be broadcast live (3pm - Sky Sports+).

In addition, North End’s first-round Carabao Cup game at League Two Barrow on Tuesday, August 12, will also be screened live on Sky Sports.

Preston North End’s 2025-26 fixtures

August

09/08/2025, 15:00: Queens Park Rangers (a) - Sky Sports+

12/08/2025, 19.45 Barrow (a) - Carabao Cup/Sky Sports+

16/08/2025, 15:00: Leicester City (h)

23/08/2025, 15:00: Ipswich Town (h)

30/08/2025, 15:00: Portsmouth (a)

September

13/09/2025, 15:00: Middlesbrough (h) - Sky Sports+

20/09/2025, 15:00: Derby County (a)

27/09/2025 15:00 Bristol City (h)

30/09/2025 19:45 Hull City (a)

October

04/10/2025, 15:00: Charlton Athletic (h)

18/10/2025, 15:00: West Bromwich Albion (a)

21/10/2025, 19:45: Birmingham City (h)

25/10/2025, 15:00: Sheffield United (h)

November

01/11/2025, 15:00: Southampton (a)

05/11/2025, 19:45: Swansea City (h)

08/11/2025, 15:00: Millwall (a)

22/11/2025, 15:00: Blackburn Rovers (h)

25/11/2025, 19:45: Watford (a)

29/11/2025, 15:00: Sheffield Wednesday (a)

December

06/12/2025, 15:00: Wrexham (h)

09/12/2025, 19:45: Coventry City (h)

13/12/2025, 15:00: Oxford United (a)

20/12/2025, 15:00: Norwich City (h)

26/12/2025, 15:00: Stoke City (a)

29/12/2025, 19:45: Wrexham (a)

January

01/01/2026, 15:00: Sheffield Wednesday (h)

04/01/2026, 15:00: Bristol City (a)

17/01/2026, 15:00: Derby County (h)

20/01/2026, 19:45: Hull City (h)

24/01/2026, 15:00: Middlesbrough (a)

31/01/2026, 15:00: Ipswich Town (a)

February

07/02/2026, 15:00: Portsmouth (h)

14/02/2026, 15:00: Watford (h)

21/02/2026, 15:00: Blackburn Rovers (a)

24/02/2026, 19:45: Swansea City (a)

28/02/2026, 15:00: Millwall (h)

March

07/03/2026, 15:00: Oxford United (h)

11/03/2026, 19:45: Coventry City (a)

14/03/2026, 15:00: Norwich City (a)

21/03/2026, 15:00: Stoke City (h)

April

03/04/2026, 15:00: Leicester City (a)

06/04/2026, 15:00: Queens Park Rangers (h)

11/04/2026, 15:00: Charlton Athletic (a)

18/04/2026, 15:00: West Bromwich Albion (h)

22/04/2026, 19:45: Birmingham City (a)

25/04/2026, 15:00: Sheffield United (a)

02/05/2026, 12:30: Southampton (h)

For your next PNE read: Blackpool insider's verdict amid Preston North End reported swoop for Brighton star