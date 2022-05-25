Browne was named in a 27-man squad on Wednesday afternoon for the four Nations Cup matches which the Irish play next month.

He has been capped 18 times for his country to date, scoring three goals.

The four matches come in a 10-day spell, starting with an away game in Armenia on June 4. Stephen Kenny’s side then host Ukraine (June 8) and Scotland (June 11) in Dublin, before the return game with Ukraine takes place in the Polish city of Lodz.

Preston North End skipper Alan Browne

That scheduled is a rearranged one to accommodate Scotland and Ukraine facing one another in a World Cup play-off semi-final on June 1, with the winner playing Wales on June 5.

Browne has re-established himself in the Irish squad over the last year or so after Covid protocol and injury sidelined him for a few international games.

His Irish senior debut came five years ago, so it’s been something of a slow burner for him.

The international service will eat into Browne’s summer break, with North End due to report back for pre-season on June 27 ahead of the August 30 kick-off to the season.

However, he’s had some holiday time since the season ended on May 7 – Browne scored in the final-day 4-1 win over Middlesbrough – and it’s been a memorable time off the pitch for him.

During a recent family holiday in Dubai, Browne proposed to his partner and got ‘yes’ as an answer.

Browne will have former PNE loanee Jayson Molumby for company in the Irish midfield, Molumby having recently signed for West Bromwich Albion in a permanent deal having been on loan from Brighton.

One of the three goalkeepers in the squad is Manchester City’s Gavin Bazunu who has been linked in the national media with a loan move to North End next season.