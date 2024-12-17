PNE take on Sheffield Wednesday at Deepdale in 12 days

Preston North End’s upcoming opponents Sheffield Wednesday have reportedly received top flight interest in manager Danny Rohl.

The German coach, according to reports, is a candidate for the vacancy at Southampton - who parted ways with Russell Martin last weekend. It’s suggested that, following ‘concrete’ talks between the clubs, discussions with Rohl are now ‘ongoing’.

Wednesday appointed him in October of last year and the 34-year-old guided the Owls comfortably to safety, having inherited a side threatened with relegation. Rohl has previously worked at the Saints, as part of Ralph Hasenhüttl’s coaching staff.

Reports in Sheffield state that Rohl is taking training ahead of the weekend’s match against Stoke City - and it is ‘business as usual’. Wednesday are currently ninth in the Championship, while Southampton sit bottom of the Premier League - with five points from 16 games.

North End face the Owls at home on Sunday, 29 December (12:30). It’s a swift second meeting of the season between the two clubs, with Preston having drawn 1-1 at Hillsborough ten days ago.