The Championship’s 'dirtiest' sides - and where Preston North End rank against Blackburn Rovers, Birmingham City & Co

By Pepe Lacey
Published 27th Oct 2025, 16:00 GMT

PNE have picked up 28 yellow cards in their opening 12 matches this season.

PNE have enjoyed a solid start to the new campaign and are currently on the cusps of a play-off position following Friday’s 3-2 triumph over Sheffield United.

On their way to an impressive three points against the Blades, Paul Heckingbottom’s men picked up four yellow cards throughout the evening.

That took the title number of booking to 28 so far this term, but are yet to see anyone sent off during the first 12 matches.

We’ve delved into the stats to look at where the Lilywhites currently rank in the Championship based on their disciplinary record this season..

ESPN have worked out which second-tier sides have been the ‘dirtiest’ this term, creating a league table where yellow cards are worth one point and red cards worth three.

Here’s how the Heckingbottom’s men rank against their rivals.

Where PNE rank as the Championship's 'dirtiest' sides based on yellow and red cards picked up this season.

1. The 'dirtiest' Championship sides this season

Where PNE rank as the Championship's 'dirtiest' sides based on yellow and red cards picked up this season. | CameraSport - Alex Dodd

Yellow card: 16; Red card: 0; Disciplinary points: 16.

2. Oxford United

Yellow card: 16; Red card: 0; Disciplinary points: 16. | Getty Images

Yellow cards: 20; Red cards: 0; Disciplinary points: 20.

3. West Brom

Yellow cards: 20; Red cards: 0; Disciplinary points: 20. | Getty Images

Yellow cards: 21; Red cards: 0; Disciplinary points: 21.

4. Bristol City

Yellow cards: 21; Red cards: 0; Disciplinary points: 21. | Getty Images

