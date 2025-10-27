PNE have enjoyed a solid start to the new campaign and are currently on the cusps of a play-off position following Friday’s 3-2 triumph over Sheffield United.

On their way to an impressive three points against the Blades, Paul Heckingbottom’s men picked up four yellow cards throughout the evening.

That took the title number of booking to 28 so far this term, but are yet to see anyone sent off during the first 12 matches.

We’ve delved into the stats to look at where the Lilywhites currently rank in the Championship based on their disciplinary record this season..

ESPN have worked out which second-tier sides have been the ‘dirtiest’ this term, creating a league table where yellow cards are worth one point and red cards worth three.

Here’s how the Heckingbottom’s men rank against their rivals.

