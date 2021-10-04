Preston North End sell out ticket allocation for derby clash with Blackpool

The last few tickets of the 2,200 allocation sold out on Monday lunchtime.

They had gone on sale to ambassadors on Thursday, before the remainder were released for sale to season ticket holders with 280 or more loyalty points on Monday morning.

Some fans queued at the Deepdale ticket office for buy, others purchased online.

Blackpool's Bloomfield Road ground

The 2,200 allocation is lower than some other away teams have been granted at Bloomfield Road this season.

On Saturday, Blackburn had an allocation of more than 3,000, with Barnsley taking 2,900 fans there last month.

PNE's game is regarded as 'high risk' and the allocation was the decision of Blackpool's ground safety officer in conjunction with the police.

North End had requested a larger allocation.

They hope to be able to beam back the game live to Deepdale on a giant screen, PNE saying they will confirm those plans as soon as possible.

The Blackpool clash - the Lilywhites' first visit to the Fylde coast since November 2009 - takes place on Saturday, October 23, with a 3pm kick-off.