The early bird discount offer closed on Saturday teatime with around 11,500 fans snapping-up a season card by then.

Season cards will remain on sale until the start of the campaign but at the standard price.

A huge amount of work was done by some fans to help spread the message about the early-bird offer, with leafletting done at homes and businesses throughout the city and surrounding areas.

Preston North End fans pass a surfer flag above their heads in the Bill Shankly Kop

The deal was constantly pushed on social media and the hard work got the desired effect, with the best sales since the early 1970s.

In a statement on the club’s official website, PNE director Peter Ridsdale said: “On behalf of everyone connected with Preston North End, I would like to say thank you for the confidence that you have shown by committing early and in getting behind the manager and the players for the season ahead.

“For those of you that haven’t yet committed to buying a season ticket there is still time, and despite the fact that the early bird prices for adults have finished, buying a season ticket still gives massive savings on match by match prices.

“This season ticket campaign stood out for the interaction and assistance from our supporters.

"This included many who were out and about in the community distributing leaflets, without which we couldn’t have reached such great results. We will be looking to do a special thank you to each and every one of you who helped. We will be in touch with you shortly.

“Whilst we are adding up numbers from both the ticket offices and our commercial team, it would appear that the final numbers are close to 11,500. Truly magnificent.

“The fixtures for next season are released on 23rd June when it all becomes real again, but in the meantime there is more work to be done on completing the squad that Ryan is looking for.