Newcastle United shot-stopper Freddie Woodman is a loan target for PNE according to a report in The Sun newspaper.

The 25-year-old is no stranger to being loaned out by the Magpies, having spent the 2019/20 and 2020/21 seasons on loan at Swansea City, making 95 appearances.

Woodman spent the second-half of the campaign just finished on loan at Bournemouth but only played once in the FA Cup for the Cherries, with him watching their promotion push from the bench.

Freddie Woodman during his loan spell with Swansea City

Earlier in his career, the Croydon-born keeper spent time on loan at Hartlepool, Crawley, Kilmarnock and Aberdeen.

Woodman does seem to fit the criteria of what North End need this summer.

They want a goalkeeper from the Premier League on loan to fill the No.1 spot, while they are on the look-out too for a back-up keeper and possibly a third choice.

It’s a keeper reboot this summer, with Daniel Iversen having returned to parent club Leicester City after a season-and-a-half on loan, Mathew Hudson and Connor Ripley released, while Declan Rudd retired in April due to a knee injury.

North End have been linked with other keepers in the media in recent weeks, Manchester City’s Gavin Bazunu and Dundee United’s Benjamin Siegrist being two of them.