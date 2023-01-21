Preston North End: Ryan Lowe praises his side's attitude as he reflects on the 2-1 victory over Birmingham City
Preston North End manager Ryan Lowe says he was pleased with the determination of his side in the 2-1 victory over Birmingham City.
Ryan Ledson and Alan Browne scored within six minutes of each other during the first half to help the Lilywhites on their way to the three points, with a late goal from Lukas Jutkiewicz proving to be nothing more than a consolation for the home side.
Lowe states North End went back to basics to bounce back from last week’s 4-0 defeat to Norwich.
“The reaction was brilliant,” he said.
"We don’t lack commitment or desire, if anything, it’s quality when we get into certain areas.
"The application and the attitude of the group from Monday has been spot on.
"It wasn’t nice. We had to get them in to debrief the game, and one or two harsh words were said, but since then the focus has been on Birmingham.
"I thought every one of them were a different class.
"We went back to a little bit of basics, asking the lads to defend and attack well. There was a real determination.
"We had two lads up front who were runners and they caused havoc.
“We felt we had enough to get some goals and we certainly did.
"The volley on Ryan’s (Ledson) left foot is something he’s got, and the corner was well-worked.
"I thought we could’ve seen it off towards the end. We had some opportunities but we snatched at one or two things, which allowed them to put a bit of pressure on us.
"At the end, they pushed everyone up and the football went out of the window, it was long ball, and that is where they got a goal from.
"I was just pleased we could see it out.
"You can never get too high or too low, when we get on the coach the match is done, and we’re on to an easy game against Tottenham.
“The league is crazy, and we’ve said all along, you can find yourself up there and you can find yourself down.
"We don’t want to set no targets because we’ve done that before and faltered a little bit, so it’s just onto the next one.