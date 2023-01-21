Following the disappointment of last week’s 4-0 defeat to Norwich at Deepdale, Ryan Lowe’s side produced a much-improved display.

Here is how they performed:

Freddie Woodman- 6

Preston North End overcame Birmingham with a 2-1 victory (Credit: Andrew Kearns/CameraSport)

Apart from denying Reda Khadra in the opening stages, Woodman didn’t have too much to do during the victory.

Jordan Storey- 6

The defender was pretty solid on the whole, but should’ve done better for Birmingham’s equaliser, with Lukas Jutkiewicz rising above him too easily.

Liam Lindsay- 7

Lindsay defended well for the majority of the game, with only a fee shaky moments at both the beginning and the end.

Andrew Hughes- 7

Like Lindsay, it was a similar story for Hughes.

Alan Browne- 8

Browne added his name to the scoresheet in the 16th minute, heading in Robbie Brady’s corner.

The 27-year-old also played his part at the back, providing some great support to the back three and making some important challenges.

Ali McCann- 7

McCann worked hard in the midfield and was full of energy.

Ryan Ledson- 7

The midfielder gave Preston the lead in the 10th minute with a superb strike.

He showed calmness and composure to hit a half volley first time past John Ruddy.

Ben Woodburn- 6.5

Woodburn had a few good moments in the game, including an effort which was deflected just wide of the post.

Robbie Brady- 8

Brady looked lively on his return to the starting line-up.

The wing-back did well to keep the ball alive for Ledson’s opener, and produced the corner for Browne’s header shortly after.

As well as this, the 31-year-old also got back well to help the defence when needed.

Liam Delap- 7

The Manchester City loanee looked bright on his first start for the club since signing earlier this month.

He worked hard throughout his 69 minutes on the pitch.

Tom Cannon- 6.5

Cannon had a chance in the first half where he tested John Ruddy from a tight angle.

It came after a great run from the attacker, but a ball looking for Delap in the box may have been the better option.

Ched Evans- 6

Evans came on with 20 minutes remaining to replace Delap.

The striker fitted into the system well, but didn’t have many chances up front.

Troy Parrott- 6

Parrott didn’t really make too much of an impact when he came on with 10 minutes remaining.