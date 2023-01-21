Preston North End- PLAYER RATINGS: Alan Browne and Robbie Brady among those who impressed in the Birmingham victory
Preston North End returned to winning ways with a 2-1 victory over Birmingham City at St Andrew’s.
Following the disappointment of last week’s 4-0 defeat to Norwich at Deepdale, Ryan Lowe’s side produced a much-improved display.
Here is how they performed:
Freddie Woodman- 6
Apart from denying Reda Khadra in the opening stages, Woodman didn’t have too much to do during the victory.
Jordan Storey- 6
The defender was pretty solid on the whole, but should’ve done better for Birmingham’s equaliser, with Lukas Jutkiewicz rising above him too easily.
Liam Lindsay- 7
Lindsay defended well for the majority of the game, with only a fee shaky moments at both the beginning and the end.
Andrew Hughes- 7
Like Lindsay, it was a similar story for Hughes.
Alan Browne- 8
Browne added his name to the scoresheet in the 16th minute, heading in Robbie Brady’s corner.
The 27-year-old also played his part at the back, providing some great support to the back three and making some important challenges.
Ali McCann- 7
McCann worked hard in the midfield and was full of energy.
Ryan Ledson- 7
The midfielder gave Preston the lead in the 10th minute with a superb strike.
He showed calmness and composure to hit a half volley first time past John Ruddy.
Ben Woodburn- 6.5
Woodburn had a few good moments in the game, including an effort which was deflected just wide of the post.
Robbie Brady- 8
Brady looked lively on his return to the starting line-up.
The wing-back did well to keep the ball alive for Ledson’s opener, and produced the corner for Browne’s header shortly after.
As well as this, the 31-year-old also got back well to help the defence when needed.
Liam Delap- 7
The Manchester City loanee looked bright on his first start for the club since signing earlier this month.
He worked hard throughout his 69 minutes on the pitch.
Tom Cannon- 6.5
Cannon had a chance in the first half where he tested John Ruddy from a tight angle.
It came after a great run from the attacker, but a ball looking for Delap in the box may have been the better option.
Ched Evans- 6
Evans came on with 20 minutes remaining to replace Delap.
The striker fitted into the system well, but didn’t have many chances up front.
Troy Parrott- 6
Parrott didn’t really make too much of an impact when he came on with 10 minutes remaining.
Daniel Johnson- N/A