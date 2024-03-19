PNE celebrate

Only Ryan Lowe will know what exactly was going through his mind at half-time on January 13 - and just how close to a last throw of the dice that triple substitution against Bristol City was. But, one thing is for sure - he and his team have barely looked back since then. And it is at this point you have to give Preston North End's boss his fair share of credit, for battling on through the murkiest of waters and having this season still very much alive after 37 gruelling games.

Lowe was perhaps at his lowest after the late defeat to Swansea City, just before Christmas. The man, never mind manager, appeared about as good as done. There is lots of life to Lowe but the vast majority of it had seemingly been sucked out of him at that stage. "It's absolutely gutting at the moment" he just about uttered, in south Wales. North End's response as a club, was to publish a statement of support - which included the quite remarkable line: 'The easy decision based on recent results would be to change our football manager.'

A problem was acknowledged at that point; a metaphorical hourglass turned over, with on-the-field improvement the only solution. By all accounts, though, parting ways with Lowe was never really a viable financial option and therefore it was little surprise to see PNE back, as opposed to banish. While those in the stands had doubt over Lowe though, belief in the playing squad always appeared to be there. Perhaps that fuelled the frustration even more - the perception that potential was being badly unfulfilled.

While victory over the Robins is the obvious sliding doors moment of the season, beating Leeds United on Boxing Day is a result which mustn't be overlooked - in terms of significance. North End had won three in 16 and would lose to Sheffield Wednesday, Sunderland and Chelsea after it. So, a crucial day for Lowe undoubtedly; one made up of Milutin mischief, Millar magic and Meslier madness. The reverse fixture against Daniel Farke's side - despite defeat - also has a great deal of relevance.

Joel Piroe ultimately crushed PNE hearts in the last minute, but in terms of performance, Lowe will have arguably taken more away from Elland Road - than he did after beating Bristol City eight days prior. Football supporters may want more than ever before from their manager and team these days, but the expectation of Preston's fan base hasn't changed too much over the years. All the Deepdale faithful wants to see is a team that runs its socks off, competes fiercely and entertains. For lots of Lowe's tenure, fans will have felt short changed on the latter.

Now though, the Lilywhites are ticking all three of those boxes. There has always been an honesty and commitment there, but an identity and potency has certainly lacked. At both ends of the pitch, things have picked up. Freddie Woodman and co have kept five clean sheets in the last 10 games, with a run of three in 26 preceding it. Any mention of xG may turn readers away, but that picture looks a lot better too. In eight of the last 11 games, North End have managed an xG of 1+, having only done so in seven of the 26 matches before.

There will be more numbers and data to take a deep dive into, but a clear driving force behind Preston's resurrection has been consistency in two key things - performance and selection. And Emil Riis was even bigger of a miss than many thought. The Dane is a lethal centre-forward at Championship level - he has played a colossal role over the last couple of months, scoring four goals and getting the rewards his off-pitch graft deserved. He has not been alone, mind.

Jordan Storey, Liam Lindsay and Andrew Hughes have been a collective backbone and platform for Preston once again. One player who still wants more from the back three is Mads Frokjaer, but that is just one example of the mentality North End's number 10 has brought to the table - as well as infectious, individual spark. Frokjaer is a joy to watch and 2024 has seen him unleashed; he would likely say set free. The 24-year-old's own turnaround has played out alongside his club's, with Frokjaer going from a potential problem to PNE's protagonist.

A run of 18 points from nine games, at this high-stakes stage of the season, is a mightily impressive effort. Unlike Preston's previous similar run, there is not the caveat of it being early days and other teams not yet in full swing. North End blew Ipswich Town away in a remarkable first 45 minutes at Deepdale, breezed past Cardiff City in the Bluebirds' back yard and took Coventry City apart - at a time when the Sky Blues had lost just once in 14 matches.

For those not heading away with their countries, it's now an important period for physical and mental refresh and rest. Lowe will expect his players to return recharged and ready to take the run-in head on. Rotherham United at home, on paper, is the kindest fixture that could be waiting for the Lilywhites. The message from Preston's boss has been one game at a time, not looking too far ahead and just seeing where North End can go. That is as fitting as ever for the Millers meeting - a game PNE simply must win.

