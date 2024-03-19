Preston North End manager Ryan Lowe delivered a passionate 'bring it on' message to his players after last weekend's win at Plymouth Argyle.

Liam Millar's strike on 43 minutes proved enough for PNE to take all three points - on Lowe's first return to the Home Park side since leaving them in December 2021. North End's boss stressed the need to keep a level head in his post-match press conference, but a more pumped up Preston boss delivered the post-match debrief to the squad.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Preston North End newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

PNE's in-house media team have produced 'Access All Areas' videos all season long - some of which have taken supporters inside the dressing room. And that was the case in Plymouth, where Lowe credited those who stepped up to the plate - with key trio Emil Riis, Ben Whiteman and Alan Browne absent and duo Brad Potts and Milutin Osmajic forced off, early in the first half.

In the away dressing room, Lowe said: "It's hard when you lose a couple of your mates, okay? But, do you know what? The standard of the players who came in, I can't thank you enough. I know it is hard, right and next year it is going to be even harder. When you are called upon, excellent. I don't just look at 11 players, I look at all of you. Because if I didn't want you, you wouldn't be here. The lads who know that, from day one, understand it.