Preston North End manager Ryan Lowe

Preston North End manager Ryan Lowe admitted he feels like he is 'letting people down' - after Friday night's 2-1 defeat to Swansea City.

The Lilywhites were dealt a 95th minute sucker-punch, as Jamie Paterson stroked home the winner for the hosts. It was he who fired Swansea into the lead on the hour mark, but PNE substitute Liam Millar curled home a delightful equaliser seven minutes later.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Preston North End newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

North End looked well on course for a point, but Paterson had other ideas as he pounced on a loose Ali McCann pass and punished it. PNE suffered their ninth defeat in 15 games and Lowe was visibly dejected in his post-match interview.

"Disappointed at the minute," said Lowe. "It's still raw. I am disappointed, gutted. We just couldn't see it through to get a point, which would've been a good point and a battling performance. But, when you pass balls sideways and not forward, that can sometimes happen. We've been punished by one of our own mistakes, which I know is not meant but it's gut wrenching at the moment. We are disappointed with the first goal. We left him unmarked inside the 18 yard box and you can't leave good players unmarked in there.

"And then obviously the second one, we know we should pass forwards and play the percentages. We got back into the game from a great goal through Liam Millar and we're in the ascendency. I am not saying we were excellent tonight; it was a dogged performance and we had to dig in. We couldn't just see it out. We never got a point so it's pointless talking about it, but I thought we were well worthy of a point - the lads carried out the game plan to a tee. We knew Swansea would have large parts of possession and that we could withstand their pressure.

"But, you can't account for individual errors and mistakes; decisions have cost us. The changes were made for reasons. If we'd drawn one-one then everyone would say the changes were fine, so we've got a squad and one I feel can compete. Everyone can step in when the time is right and perform, which they did. We just had a lapse in concentration for the last two minutes. I will have to lift myself, first and foremost, because I feel like I am letting people down - and that is not me, I don't want to let people down. I want to do the job to the best of my ability.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"But, I am the manager and I take the brunt of it and the criticism - that's fine. It is football, so I will get home to my family and they will lift me. We'll be in tomorrow afternoon and I'll have to lift the players and we'll have to go again. Do we need a bit of luck to help us? Potentially, yeah. Where does that come from? I don't know. Do we have to keep just digging in and working hard? We have been undone by two moments of our own fault today. When you are losing games of football through mistakes or bad habits or not doing the right things, it hurts.

"We've just got to pick ourselves up and go again. There were a few tired legs towards the end and if you see it through, you just take a point because it's a good point. They've been in decent form to be fair and Alan is doing a steady job. If you'd have given me a point before the game, I'd have bitten your hand off. For us to go home from here with a point, it would've been good. They don't lack character, effort or desire; that is one thing I am big on.

"They are gutted in there. I couldn't speak to them. I just said 'we will address it tomorrow' because I'm not going to go round blaming everyone. We should understand and know the time of the game and see it through. My pressure is on myself. I've got the backing of Peter and Craig, I always do. The pressure is on me. I want to do well for the football club. I want to make other people happy, so the pressure comes from me. I want to do the job to the best of my ability and I think I've done that for two years.

"People might question it, but not from upstairs or players or staff. I think we've done a good, steady job. I don't feel any pressure; I feel the love more than anything. I've had a lot of texts and emails off good people, but ultimately as a manager that is what happens - other people will put the pressure on you. All I want to be is the best version of Ryan Lowe for Preston North End and I will continue to try and do that."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And on the 246 travelling fans, Lowe said: "I am gutted for them. They are not going to get back until four o'clock. I wish I could bring them all on the plane home with us, to save them the journey - but I can't. That is gut wrenching, because I don't let people down. If you ask people who know me, everything they ask I do. I go above and beyond for most, especially people close to me. Those fans have been close to us all season and I feel like I'm letting them down.