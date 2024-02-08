Ryan Lowe

Preston North End manager Ryan Lowe hopes his toughest spell of the season is behind him and the Lilywhites can finish it positively.

Criticism has not been in short supply for the PNE boss this campaign. Over the festive period particularly, there were strong calls for Lowe to be dismissed. He watched his side beat high flying Ipswich Town last time out though - and the front two of Will Keane and Emil Riis, with Mads Frokjaer in behind, has lifted the mood in the last couple of weeks.

"I think the outside noise is difficult, isn't it?" said Lowe. "We have to just try and shut it out and I've said loads of times that I get some frustrations and whatnot. But, you are going to go through difficult times, aren't you? I don't know what a difficult time is anymore, or what is a good time - I genuinely don't know! A difficult time, for me, would be being in the bottom three and not able to get out of it. I think that's a very tough time. But when you are where you are, I'm not sure it's a difficult time. We understand that we have to be better in games and we haven't done enough in games. We debrief games all the time and look at what we can get better at.

"We don't just sit here and go 'oh, we've lost'. The credit has to go to the boys, because when we haven't played as well or we've lost and we've debriefed the game, it's over to them to go and fix it. And they've done it. We show them, analyse it and give them all that information. Difficult times in football will always come, but what I will say is that there are a lot of difficult times outside of football, aren't there? We are lucky in the football industry and all we can do is keep doing our best on a daily basis. I always believe that if you give your best, that will be enough."

After the last minute defeat to Swansea City, just before Christmas, Lowe was more dejected and downbeat than ever. The end looked as though it was nigh at that point, but owner Craig Hemmings and director Peter Ridsdale released a joint statement on December 23rd - to show support for the under fire manager. Lowe does not hide away from the tough moments this season, but says he's never questioned whether he was the right man for the job.

"I am a people pleaser me, I think you know that," said Lowe. "I try to please, probably too many people at too many times. I can never say no, when I probably should at times - to things I get asked to do in life and football. Players want anything from me, I will give them anything - whatever it may be. And I'd just like them to give it us back, which this group has done. I have never doubted myself, not one bit. You worry when results are not going your way, but what I will say is that Peter Ridsdale and Craig Hemmings have been a breath of fresh air for me.

"So, when they made that statement a few months ago, it gave me real belief - that I've got a good owner, I and the fans have a family who back the football club and also a good boss in Peter. He has been there for me 24/7, even on days off - to ask if I'm alright, to go and clear my head, do something with my missus, take my mind off football - whatever that may be. That has given me more belief than I've ever had. I'm a fighter, I will keep fighting and doing the right things, for me and my family of course - but for who I represent and who I am paid by to do a job.

"That is Preston North End and I give it my all, as well as the staff and players on a daily basis, to provide success. What success looks like nowadays, I don't really know. I know the heights of getting to where you want to get to, of course, but if I doubted myself I wouldn't be sitting here now. So, from where I've been brought up, on a council estate, you can't doubt yourself - you've got to keep going and that is certainly what we've done."

After the penultimate match of last season, when PNE lost 4-1 at Sheffield United, Lowe sparked quite the reaction with his post-match interview. He talked about not wanting to be a 'mediocre' or 'mid-table' and appeared to cast doubt over his future. Given the struggles this year and the changes in the summer too, Lowe is simply looking to at least improve on the 2022/23 effort.

"Well, without going into too much detail, I think you look at the teams who are where they are now - they've all got the massive financial packages," said Lowe. "You look at Ipswich, I don't know what they've paid for Kieffer Moore and the young (Ali) Al-Hamadi - I don't know - but it's a lot of money, let me tell you. I have always been of the ilk that I've only got what I've got and I can only spend that. I am fine and content with that; you have to try and overachieve. Preston have finished mid-table for many years and I've been brought in to try and change that.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Are we making progress? Yeah, of course. I think we are. We've got the best balanced squad for many years. We've had the season ticket sales for the last two years - albeit they're very discounted. The family have done that as well. The points tally we had - the best start in 90 odd years or something, early on. So, the expectation all of a sudden rises and that's fine. We just want to be better than last season. I think - and this isn't what we want - if we were to win one, draw one and lose one for the remainder of the season, we'd be two points better off than we were last season. So again, it's progression, but not as much progression as I want and everyone else wants.