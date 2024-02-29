Ryan Lowe

Preston North End's form of late has certainly given manager Ryan Lowe a boost - with his side now firmly in the play-off hunt.

Saturday's home clash with sixth placed Hull City will be another big test for Preston. But, North End passed the last one - away to Coventry City - with flying colours. It's six unbeaten now for PNE, who will aim to go level on points with the Tigers this weekend. Pressure on Lowe was ramped up over the festive period, with the Lilywhites' form having fallen off a cliff.

But, Preston's owner and director sent out a statement of support prior to Christmas and things eventually started to turn around. Lowe looked beaten at times during that poor run, but he's looking up rather than down now and hugely proud of his players for reigniting the season.

"I am gutted over games, because I don't like letting anyone down," said Lowe. "And sometimes, you feel as if you are doing - not just the fans and the football club, but my staff and my players and they're the same. They feel like they are letting each other down and we're like a big family, so we don't want to let anyone down. It is tough and nobody knows the emotion when you lose a game of football. I don't mind losing a game if I've been outdone by the better team.

"I will take that, no problem. What I can't be undone by is a lucky goal, a scruffy goal, an individual error where you think 'ahh...' - they are the killer ones. But listen, I have to be bold, stand up and have a smile on my face every day for the group of players and my staff. That is certainly what I have done, but it's not about me. I am just there to be shot down or praised, whenever that is. It doesn't matter, all I want is to make sure the players are right. And if they are right, I am fine.

"When they are hurt, I am hurt and that's the way it works. I don't like seeing them hurt. There have been a few moments, but lately is has been great and we want to try and continue that. Up and down the country, there are teams who haven't got the camaraderie we've got - and they would bite your hand off for it. They might have loads of money and a bit more quality than some teams, but we've got a group of players who fit into my philosophy, culture and behaviours.

"And when you've got that: 100 per cent good lads, who you can rely on daily, it takes you far. The characters in and amongst the group are brilliant. They have coffee clubs outside of training and go for meals, with their girlfriends and wives. They set things up together and are a pleasure to work with on a daily basis. That's only what I know; I can sit down with them at breakfast or dinner and have a laugh, as mates. But, when we are out on that training pitch they are really at it.