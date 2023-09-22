Preston North End manager Ryan Lowe must decide whether to freshen up his team for Saturday’s trip to Rotherham United.

The Lilywhites head into the match on the back of six straight Championship wins, with PNE top of the Championship table. Lowe’s men have stepped up and delivered in the early part of the season - needless to say they will be desperate to keep the winning run going when they face a struggling Millers outfit.

Ched Evans, Emil Riis and Calvin Ramsay remain sidelined for North End, while Will Keane is expected to miss out again. The North End manager’s options have been boosted in recent weeks though, with Robbie Brady and Ben Whiteman both back available and deadline day recruits Liam Millar and Milutin Osmajic thrust straight into first team action.

Whiteman could be set for his first start of the season, given the workload of Ryan Ledson and Ali McCann so far this campaign. The latter also went away on international duty and may be glad of a breather. Elsewhere, Andrew Hughes should return to the back three with Jack Whatmough potentially returning to the bench.

Frokjaer will be looking to get back into the team, but he may have to keep biding his time given the performances of attacking midfield duo Alan Browne and Duane Holmes. Tuesday night’s win over Birmingham City left Millar heavily fatigued, but the Canadian should be ready to go again this weekend. Freddie Woodman, Jordan Storey, Liam Lindsay, Brad Potts and Ryan Ledson could all keep their places.

Here is our predicted XI for Saturday’s clash.

