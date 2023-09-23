News you can trust since 1886
‘Take a point, move on. Need to be more clinical’ - The Preston North End verdict after 1-1 draw at Rotherham

Rotherham prevented Preston from registering seven straight Championship wins by holding the Lilywhites to a draw

By Mark McMahon
Published 23rd Sep 2023, 18:11 BST- 2 min read
Updated 23rd Sep 2023, 18:12 BST
Preston North End fans on social media have been sharing their views on today’s 1-1 draw at Rotherham.

The stalemate saw the Lilywhites’ six-match winning streak come to an unexpected end at the Championship strugglers.

It also saw Ryan Lowe’s side slip to third in the table following victories for both Ipswich and Leicester.

While disappointed with the result, North End fans were remaining optimistic at the final whistle.

Here’s what they have been saying...

@DavidDawson__: Can’t win every game. Just one of those games that we should have won by 3 or 4 but that bit of luck wasn’t on our side. Especially their player hitting the post late on. The performance though was very good Up the whites!

@LJPNE: feels like a loss but at least it shows how high our expectations now under Lowe. Fair play to Rotherham, executed their time wasting hoofball well. poor decision making in the final third cost us but we live n learn.

@SilksGSY: Current average is 2.5 points per game. Plenty for at least Top 6. We move on.

@woodsy879: Didn’t necessarily play bad, Rotherham are very good defensively. Need to be more clinical in the final third.

@Almahon2062: 8 points gained this season from losing positions is a good sign. Take a point, move on. 7 points gap to 4th as it stands.

@limam_sophia: Deserved more than a point but still unbeaten so that’s one of the positives of this afternoon.

@Adam_GSmith: 2 points dropped, on another day that was an easy win. Terrible atmosphere at that soulless bowl. Lacked a bit of quality in final 3rd today. Still unbeaten and nice cushion sat in playoffs. We go again Saturday.

@shawdog_93:The streak had to come to an end at some point, just shame it was here. Rotherham did a good job of stinking the gaff out and frustrating us so fair play to them. Big fan of Osmajic today. Take the point, on to WBA.

@SeanyyJames: Thought that was Osmajic’s best game for us. Proper focal point and lead the line superbly. Looking forward to seeing him and Keane together.

