Preston North End's Liam Lindsay scores

The Lilywhites pulled up in Rotherham for their third Championship assignment in eight days, with another sold out away end hopeful of a party at the New York Stadium. Ryan Lowe’s men arrived top of the table, with optimism growing and expectancy too. And yet the Millers - despite their underwhelming start to the campaign - are an opponent you must never underestimate.

Especially on their own patch, Rotherham are renowned for making life difficult for visiting teams; you best be up for the fight here otherwise you are likely to depart empty handed. The North End boss’ selection of Robbie Brady perhaps reflected that notion, with his experience brought into the side in place of the fatigued Liam Millar. Also back in the side was the reliable Andrew Hughes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Preston’s players emerged to a roar from the travelling faithful and there looked a clear understanding from the yellow shirts, that they needed to firstly earn the right. North End were aggressive in their duels and direct in their play - evidently not wanting to give Rotherham anything cheaply early doors in a tight, intense footballing arena where space is difficult to find. Ryan Ledson set the tone in that respect.

Sign up to our Preston North End newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lowe’s men did the basics effectively and started to assert control in the game midway through the first half, with PNE regularly creating promising attacks but the final ball evading them. Milutin Osmajic - leading the line responsibly - was denied his second goal in Preston colours when Viktor Johansson produced a sharp reflex save to palm his header round the post.

North End strengthened as the half wore on and they went in pursuit of the opener, but a familiar face popped up to break the deadlock at the other end. It was out of nowhere, but that is where ex-PNE man Jordan Hugill tends to thrive: putting himself about and being a general nuisance. Hugill got the better of Liam Lindsay and - as he did a couple of times in his North End days - picked out the top right corner from 20 yards.

Preston have kept cool heads when trailing this campaign and that was going to be important once again. Heading in at the break would’ve been harsh on the visitors given their performance, so Lindsay’s bullet header to restore parity will have been a sight of relief for Lowe in the dugout. Brady’s inswinging corner was asking to be attacked and the big Scot made amends for his earlier error with a gutsy leveller.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Shooting towards their supporters in the second half - who were looking to suck the ball into the net once again - resembled a promising opportunity for Preston to make it seven straight wins in the league. Lowe’s triple substitution of Mads Frokjaer, Liam Millar and Ben Whiteman after the hour mark was needed and the injection of fresh legs added some impetus to the yellows.

North End have found a way consistently this season and history tells us that an opportunity tends to come along in these tight and cagey affairs. Johansson made two saves in quick succession to deny Ledson and Osmajic on 74 minutes, before Tyler Blackett turned the ball on to his own post shortly after. Preston huffed and puffed and kept asking questions, but were ultimately unable to find a way through.

Frustration was the overriding feeling come full time, but Lowe often cites the saying that every point in the Championship is a good one and the Liverpudlian was keen to lift spirits in camp post-match. On a day that had the potential to be a reality check for Preston - a banana skin too - disappointment at taking a point perhaps shows the strides North End have taken.

PNE XI: Woodman; Storey, Lindsay, Hughes, Potts, Ledson (Stewart 88’,) McCann (Whiteman 70’), Brady (Millar 70’), Holmes (Frokjaer 70’), Browne, Osmajic

PNE subs not used: Cornell, Whatmough, Bauer, Cunningham, Woodburn