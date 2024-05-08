The 8 players who left Preston North End last season and what happened next

They moved on to the likes of Stoke City, Sheffield Wednesday and others

By George Hodgson
Published 8th May 2024, 17:05 BST
Updated 8th May 2024, 17:14 BST

Preston North End parted ways with eight senior players last summer, but how did their first seasons away from Deepdale go?

We take a look, here...

Two goals and two assists, across all competitions, in Johnson's 30 appearances for Stoke City. However, game time under Steven Schumacher - appointed in December - seriously dried up. The Jamaica international made the bench once in Stoke's last 15 league games.

1. Daniel Johnson

Fernandez spent the first half of the season in La Liga, with Granada. A loan move to Portuguese giants, Benfica, then materialised in January. He has made 12 appearances for them and recently scored his first professional goal, against Farense. Reports have suggested that Benfica will take up their option to sign Fernandez for €6m this summer.

2. Alvaro Fernandez

Cannon missed the first few months of the season through injury, with his Leicester City debut coming in early December. He made 17 appearances in total for the Foxes, with his three goals coming in the space of six days during January.

3. Tom Cannon

A steady season in the Netherlands for Parrott, who scored eight goals and assisted four in his 26 outings for Excelsior Rotterdam. He has one year left to run on his Tottenham Hotspur contract this summer and there have been links to PSV, Feyenoord and Ajax - as well as German top flight sides.

4. Troy Parrott

