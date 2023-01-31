Preston North End reserves draw 3-3 with Accrington Stanley in entertaining Central League clash

Finaly Cross-Adair scored twice with Kian Best netting North End’s third as they played out a topsy-turvy game against the League One outfit at the Stanley Sports Hub.

The visitors took the lead through Cross-Adair, whose young career seems to be going from strength to strength, after only 11 minutes to give North End the advantage.

Stanley struck back however as a Jack Nolan cross was headed beyond PNE ‘keeper James Pradic by Owen Devonport after 18 minutes.

Preston North End's Finlay Cross Adair

It was the exact same combination that gave the home side the lead just five minutes before half time, once again Nolan was the provider for Devonport to head home.

Stanley took the lead into the break but after 67 minutes North End had their second and so did Cross-Adair, although parity did not last long.

Accrington had their noses in front once again just four minutes after being pegged back, Harry Perritt converting from close range.

But North End still had 20 minutes in the game to find their equaliser, and they did just that.

Kian Best was the man on target to score his second stunning free kick in as many weeks, and third goal in as many weeks too, bending the ball in from the left side of the pitch on his left foot despite the sprawling attempts of Stanley stopper Liam Isherwood after 74 minutes.

Two minutes later, it could have been four for PNE and three for Cross-Adair. North End’s no.29, who has made six appearances so far for the first team in his debut season at senior level, saw his penalty saved by Isherwood, denying his side all three points and him the match ball.

It was North End reserves fifth draw of the season, having played five times. They competition has been used more this season than in previous seasons, to get minutes into the legs of young players, with some rested from last weekend’s youth team game for this fixture.