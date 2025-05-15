Preston North End opted against renewing Ryan Ledson’s contract this summer

Hibernian are one of five clubs reportedly showing interest in Ryan Ledson after his departure from Preston North End.

The Lilywhites announced earlier this month that the 27-year-old’s seven-year stay at Deepdale would be coming to an end, upon the expiry of his contract. Ledson made 215 appearances for PNE after joining from Oxford United in 2018.

Now, the Daily Record report that Scottish Premiership side Hibs are eyeing a move for the former Everton youngster. Hibernian, who are managed by ex-Preston defender David Gray, will compete in Europe next season after finishing third.

That is if Aberdeen do not beat Celtic in the Scottish Cup final next weekend. It is stated that Hibs hope the prospect of European football could lure Ledson to Easter Road. He does, though, reportedly have a handful of suitors in England.

Former club Oxford, who finished 17th in their first Championship season, are claimed to be one of those. Relegated Plymouth Argyle are also listed as an interested club, along with Bolton Wanderers and Huddersfield Town.

Ledson’s farewell to Preston North End

In his final interview with in-house media, the number 18 said: “I’ve had an unbelievable time, unbelievable memories. I probably didn’t expect to be here this long and have so many good times here.

“I’m so thankful for it all to have happened. It’s a sad time leaving, especially when this club means so much to me, but I've had the best seven years that I could have asked for. I’d just like to say thanks for everything.

“It’s an amazing football club and one that hopefully, one day, I’ll be back at. I'd love nothing more than to come back to Deepdale, even if it was to play for an opposition and just to see you all here. Just a massive thank you for everything.”

